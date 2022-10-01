RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimio to block the appointment of these cabinet nominees

Charles Ouma

Looming showdown as Azimio gives its verdict on Ruto's cabinet

File image of Kalonzo Musyoka
File image of Kalonzo Musyoka

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party has vowed to use all means possible to block the appointments of two Cabinet secretaries nominated by President Willian Ruto.

The coalition party noted that the nomination of the duo goes against the constitution as they have integrity issues with pending court cases.

Saturday Nation reported that Public Service CS nominee, Aisha Jumwa and her Agriculture counterpart, Mithika Linturi are among those on the radar of the Raila Odinga-led coalition.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who was flanked by several Azimio MPs made their intentions clear, slamming Ruto who he accused of picking individuals with serious integrity issues and on-going court cases to head different ministries.

“The selection of cabinet secretaries, some of whom have active criminal cases, is questionable. This was not procedurally done on the basis of competencies and personal integrity. We shall direct our MPs to withhold approval of those who do not meet the Chapter Six threshold of our constitution,” Mr Musyoka said.

Court cases

Aisha Jumwa has an ongoing murder trial, following the death of Jola Ngumbao on October 15, 2019.

Former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa (right) and her co-accused Geoffrey Otieno Okuto
Former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa (right) and her co-accused Geoffrey Otieno Okuto Pulse Live Kenya

The former Malindi lawmaker also has a Ksh19 million graft case hanging over her head.

Mithika Linturi on the other hand was charged in court over attempted rape of a 36-year-old woman in Nanyuki

The former Meru senator denied the accusations, maintaining that they are politically instigated.

File image of Mithika Linturi
File image of Mithika Linturi File image of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi Pulse Live Kenya

It will be a tall order for Azimio to block Kenya Kwanza’s nominees, bearing in mind that a host of lawmakers elected on Azimio-affiliated parties have since shifted allegiance to the president Ruto-led alliance.

Kalonzo also put Ruto to task for failing to nominate women to 50 percent slots in his cabinet as he promised during campaigns.

“On September 27, the Ruto administration unveiled their choices of cabinet secretaries. Of the total number, only seven women were named contrary to the campaign promise of a 50-50 cabinet,” Kalonzo explained.

