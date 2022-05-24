RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila Odinga unveils his national campaign point men [Full List]

Amos Robi

The line up consists of incumbent and aspiring governors, MPs and former cabinet secretaries

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga with his running mate Martha Karua
Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga with his running mate Martha Karua

Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has unveiled a nationwide campaign team that will cover different regions in the country in the hunt for votes as the August 9 polls draw closer.

The teams majorly consists of regional political bigwigs allied to the former prime minister. In the Western region, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya alongside Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa will lead campaigns covering the five counties in the region.

Others in the Western brigade are Wafula Wamunyinyi, Trans Nzoia gubernatorial aspirant George Natembeya, Kimilili MP Eseli Simiyu, Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, Vihiga Senator George Khaniri, Busia gubernatorial hopeful Sospeter Ojaamong, and lawmaker Ayub Savula.

The Coast region which has for a long time been an Odinga zone will be manned by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, businessman Suleiman Shahbal, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff, Omar Boga, Zuleika Hassan, Naomi Shaaban, Khadija Ngala and Kilifi Senator Steward Madzayo.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (L) and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed (R) when they visited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (C) in Dubai
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (L) and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed (R) when they visited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (C) in Dubai

The Mt Kenya region is under the stewardship of Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, and Francis Kimemia will also help vouch for votes from the region.

Nyanza which is Raila’s backyard has been given Kisii Governor James Ongwae, ODM chairperson John Mbadi and Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati

The Eastern block which carries the Kamba vote is under the leadership of Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Nzioka Waita, Rachel Nyamai, Mwenge Mutuse, Alex Nganga, Mutua Katuku, and Caleb Mutiso.

Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a past event
Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a past event

The Rift Valley region which is largely a William Ruto zone will have Former Ambassador Stephen Tarus, Nick Salat, Joshua Kutuny, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo and former Energy and Petroleum CS John Munyes.

The Azimio coalition also established a women's and youth league which will be looking to hunt for votes from the groups. Leading the women’s league is Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu assisted by CAS Beatrice Elachi, Rachel Shebesh, Rosa Buyu, Beatrice Askul and Judy Pareno.

Azimio coalition leaders in a past event May 16, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Azimio coalition leaders in a past event May 16, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

The youth league on the other hand is being spearheaded by Alex Matere, Anthony Manyara, Hezena Lematian and Isaac Ngugi.

Amos Robi

