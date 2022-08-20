RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

Charles Ouma

The stage is set for an epic battle at the Supreme Court with President-elect William Ruto’s team keen on defending his win that left IEBC split

Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)
Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)

Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja are preparing for an epic battle at the Supreme Court that will determine President-elect William Ruto’s fate.

Left with only one chance to secure a come-back, Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja is leaving nothing to chance and has assembled a team of experienced lawyers and experts to argue their case.

Reports indicate that James Orengo and Otiende Amollo who secured victory for Odinga at the Supreme Court in 2017 are part of the team, hoping to do it one more time for the former Prime Minister.

Senior Counsel James Orengo
Senior Counsel James Orengo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Judge throws out CJ Koome's new rules on hearing of presidential results petition

Phillip Murgor, Tom Ojienda and Paul Mwangi are also part of the team being considered to lead the petition at the Supreme Court.

Keen on defending their controversial win that was announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati, an announcement that left the commission split, Kenya Kwanza has also tapped into experienced lawyers.

President-elect William Ruto is eyeing his chief agent and outgoing Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki to defend his victory at the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Nelson Havi who unsuccessfully contested for the Westlands parliamentary seat is also on the list.

Professor Kithure Kindiki
Professor Kithure Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

Others are Kioko Kilukumi, Katwa Kigen and Muthomi Thiankolu.

The petition will be determined by the seven judges of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome.

Others are Lady Justices Philomena Mbete Mwilu (Deputy Chief Justice and Vice President of the Supreme Court), Njoki Susanna Ndung'u, Justices Mohamed Khadhar Ibrahim, Dr Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola.

Four IEBC commissioners have distanced themselves from the results announced by Wafula Chebukati, insisting that they were his (Chebukati’s personal results and not those of the commission.

The four commissioners, Juliana Chererea, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyangaya, and Irene Masit maintained that the numbers released by Chebukati were erroneous and he ought to have verified them before declaring William Ruto as President-elect.

Charles Ouma

