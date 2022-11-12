RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Babu Owino clarifies quiz on "Koome and Chebukati" receiving money to share

Charles Ouma

The Mathematics quiz went viral and sent tongues wagging, forcing the MP to come clean.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has cleared the air on a viral class 8 Mathematics quiz that sent tongues wagging.

Question 8 of the quiz, two people, Chebukati and Koome were given Ksh 815,000 to share in the ration of 2:3 respectively with students tasked with calculating how much the latter got.

“Chebukati and Koome were given Sh. 815,000 to share in the ration of 2:3 respectively. How much did Koome get?” Read the question that was covered in the lawmaker’s online lesson targeting 2022 KCPE candidates.

It is the names used in the quiz that got Kenyans talking with some accusing the lawmaker of having a role in the choice of the names.

Others opined that the question as well as the names used in the quiz were deliberately chosen to tarnish the images of certain independent constitutional office holders.

The MP maintained that it is his “unworthy opponents” who are trying to soil his “otherwise good name”.

The allegations are coming from my unworthy opponents who are trying to soil my otherwise good name,” Babu noted.

The lawmaker’s popular online classes started in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic where learning was brought to a halt.

Recognition by UN

Babu opted to bridge the gap and keep learning going by launching the online classes targeting candidates sitting KCPE and KCSE respectively, an initiative that earned him recognition by United Nations and the Voice of America.

"The pandemic has seen different people device mechanisms to ensure students continue learning while staying home.

"Babu Owino is a Kenyan MP who has decided to use his talent in science subjects to educate students using his social media platforms," wrote VOA in a special feature on the MP and his initiative.

The lawmaker is one of the most-learned members of parliament and is often happy to share his impressive academic credentials at a time when allegations of forgery of certificates and fake degrees are on the rise.

He pursued his studies in Acturial Science and Law at the University of Nairobi.

