Babu Owino expresses frustration with ODM, cites blackmail and betrayal

In a post on his social media, Babu Owino expressed his frustrations with his the party, a sentiment that was shared by other leaders.

“ODM Party, so many youth and myself sacrificed a lot and used our resources in the party over the years, our pay is betrayal and blackmail. It is OK. Tomorrow is another day,” the MP said.

"With due respect, why should Hon John Mbadi come down from the position of Majority leader to PAC chair which was reserved for me. This will not happen!!!Over my dead body…Young people must get their space.. it’s now or never. He has been rewarded through Nomination," he added.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina also joined Owino in castigating ODM, expressing dissatisfaction with some of the party’s decisions.

“It’s about time we demand what is ours. Enough of always being kept in harm's way, while others chill in their cribs and are rewarded with the lion's share of party positions,” the senator said.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi recently protested the selection of Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi as the proposed minority leader.

“How would you have Opiyo Wandayi, who is my junior in party leadership, lead me in the National Assembly? Unless you are telling me to also surrender the position of chairmanship,” he said.

He termed the decision as unfair and argued that he had earlier agreed to drop his gubernatorial bid, for Homa Bay County after talks with ODM leaders.

Mbadi claimed that the party overlooked him for the minority leader because he was a nominated MP, despite heeding to instructions to drop his ambitions.

"I was asked to shelve my gubernatorial ambition which I did. It will be unfair to deny the opportunity on the basis that I am nominated. I have a track record as a Minority Leader," he said.