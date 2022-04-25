RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Bahati cries foul after being told to step down as Mathare MP aspirant [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Bahati shed tears as he sent a message to President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

Singer-cum-politician Kevin Kioko alias Bahati has come out to say that he was told to step down as the Jubilee candidate for the Mathare Parliamentary seat in the August General Election.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Bahati shed tears as he sent a message to Jubilee Party Leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Bahati said that the Azimio la Umoja coalition had deciced to rally behind ODM's candidate and current MP Tom Oluoch.

However, he urged the two leaders to give the people of Mathare a chance to elect their MP of choice.

"I respect you my president and I respect Raila Amollo Odinga but please, give the youth of this country a chance.

"I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area but for this one time, give the youth of this country a chance. Give the people of Mathare a chance to choose the leader they have always wanted," Bahati said.

He defended that to this day, many people in Mathare did not have access to hygeine and sanitation infrastructure.

Bahati also said that he joined politics at the behest of the local voters who should be given freedom of choice at the ballot.

After joining the Jubilee Party, the musician was handed a direct nomination ticket by the party to vie for the Mathare MP seat.

"I don't know how to celebrate this... I don't know if I should cry or pray... This is a dream come true not only to me as Bahati, but to the youth & my people of Mathare who for so long have been praying for an MP made in Mathare. For sure it's not been easy competing against all those veteran politians and I would like to say thank you for choosing me as the most popular candidate in Mathare!" he posted after receiving the nomination certificate from Jubilee.

On March 18, Bahati announced that he had joined the ruling party and was received by Jubilee officials.

Our biggest challenge as people from Mathare is that we have never received a leader who was born and raised in Mathare. We have been electing leaders but its time for Mathare to get a son who was born and raised In Mathare and understand the people,” the musician said while addressing the press.

He indicated that he has been getting calls from the residents urging him to rise to the challenge.

We have been crying over and over again because of the same issues and you know if you rely on a visitor to lead you, they don’t know the struggles you go through,” Bahati stated.

He added that he would make sure that children growing up in Mathare would not have to endure the same kind of suffering he did.

