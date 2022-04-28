Ban public viewing of dead bodies - Atheists tell Government

In a press statement issued on April 27, 2022, Mumia argued that public viewing of dead bodies is archaic, unhealthy and defunct.

"We call upon the government of Kenya to ban the practice of public viewing of the bodies of the deceased during funerals. This practice is archaic, unhealthy and defunct.

"According to research, there are potential cognitive effects of having viewed a deceased body, something called ‘false recognitions’. This is when a person thinks that hear or see the deceased in the immediate environment, followed by the realization that the person is dead. These anomalous experience can cause people to afraid, sad or even feel unhappy,” the statement read in part.

AIK further states that Kenyans should embrace cremation.

“There are better ways to treat our dead, understand death and find closure. We urge Kenyans to embrace cremation. There is need to create awareness of cremation so as to reduce the like hood of cultural offense,” Mumia said.

Uhuru leads public viewing of Kibaki in Parliament

Atheists in Kenya Society’s statement comes at a time Kenyans hand been given three days to view the body of President Mwai Kibaki at Parliament buildings.

On April 25, 2022 President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto led Kenyans in viewing of Kibaki at Parliament buildings.

The National State Funeral Organizing Committee in charge of planning the funeral of Kibaki announced that his body will be buried in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i outlined that he will lie in state at Parliament from Monday April 25, 2022 to Wednesday April 27.

"The National State Funeral Organizing Committee together with the family of former President Mwai Kibaki has concluded preliminary arrangements for the State Funeral.