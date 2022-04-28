RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ban public viewing of dead bodies - Atheists tell Government

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

We urge Kenyans to embrace cremation - Mumia

Harrison Mumia during a past interview (Twitter)
Harrison Mumia during a past interview (Twitter)

Atheists in Kenya Society (AIK) under the leadership of their President Harrison Mumia, are petitioning the government to ban public viewing of dead bodies in Kenya.

Recommended articles

In a press statement issued on April 27, 2022, Mumia argued that public viewing of dead bodies is archaic, unhealthy and defunct.

"We call upon the government of Kenya to ban the practice of public viewing of the bodies of the deceased during funerals. This practice is archaic, unhealthy and defunct.

"According to research, there are potential cognitive effects of having viewed a deceased body, something called ‘false recognitions’. This is when a person thinks that hear or see the deceased in the immediate environment, followed by the realization that the person is dead. These anomalous experience can cause people to afraid, sad or even feel unhappy,” the statement read in part.

AIK further states that Kenyans should embrace cremation.

Harrison Mumia during a past interview (Twitter)
Harrison Mumia during a past interview (Twitter) Harrison Mumia during a past interview (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

“There are better ways to treat our dead, understand death and find closure. We urge Kenyans to embrace cremation. There is need to create awareness of cremation so as to reduce the like hood of cultural offense,” Mumia said.

Atheists in Kenya Society’s statement comes at a time Kenyans hand been given three days to view the body of President Mwai Kibaki at Parliament buildings.

On April 25, 2022 President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto led Kenyans in viewing of Kibaki at Parliament buildings.

The National State Funeral Organizing Committee in charge of planning the funeral of Kibaki announced that his body will be buried in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i outlined that he will lie in state at Parliament from Monday April 25, 2022 to Wednesday April 27.

Ex-President Mwai Kibaki's body arrives in Parliament for public viewing
Ex-President Mwai Kibaki's body arrives in Parliament for public viewing Pulse Live Kenya

"The National State Funeral Organizing Committee together with the family of former President Mwai Kibaki has concluded preliminary arrangements for the State Funeral.

"Mzee's requiem mass will be held on Friday 29 April 2022 at Nyayo Stadium before the burial on 30 April at his Othaya home in Nyeri. The body will lie in state at the National Assembly from Monday 25 to Wednesday 27 April for public viewing," the committee conveyed.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru urges rebels in DR Congo to lay down weapons & embrace peace talks

Uhuru urges rebels in DR Congo to lay down weapons & embrace peace talks

Ban public viewing of dead bodies - Atheists tell Government

Ban public viewing of dead bodies - Atheists tell Government

Tim Wanyonyi officially goes back to Westlands after Azimio picked Igathe

Tim Wanyonyi officially goes back to Westlands after Azimio picked Igathe

Kakamega DG Kutima ditches Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, backs Malala for governor

Kakamega DG Kutima ditches Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, backs Malala for governor

Why Jalang'o was forced to defend his Lang'ata certificate hours after win

Why Jalang'o was forced to defend his Lang'ata certificate hours after win

Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP

Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP

Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

Why are Kenya's GenZ reluctant about 2022 elections? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why are Kenya's GenZ reluctant about 2022 elections? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

He gave me millions - Governor Mutua opens up on friendship with Kibaki

He gave me millions - Governor Mutua opens up on friendship with Kibaki

Trending

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

IEBC hiring 418,000 Kenyans for election jobs, how to apply

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati