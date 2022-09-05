RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Obama wins Emmy Award for series featuring Kenya [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Barack Obama won against strong competition from Lupita Nyong’o and three other nominees due to his spectacular voice.

Former President Barack Obama, pictured, is halfway to achieving EGOT status.
Former US President Barack Obama became the second former US head of state to win an Emmy Award after clinching the Outstanding Narrator award.

Obama won against strong competition from Lupita Nyong’o (Serengeti II) as well as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War), David Attenborough (The Mating Game), and W. Kamau Bell (We Need to Talk About Cosby).

He was praised for his performance in his narration of Netflix’s five-part documentary series, Our Great National Parks which featured Tsavo National Park in Kenya.

Netflix released the trailer for the new show on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, describing it as an inside look at the beauty, nature and importance of parks in places such as Kenya, Indonesia, and Chile. The docuseries dropped on April 13.

Barack Obama wins Emmy Award for series featuring Tsavo National Park in Kenya
“Around the world, the more isolated the national park, the more unusual its creatures and the more extraordinary their behaviours,” Obama says at the beginning of the trailer.

The five-part docuseries showed nature lovers amazing scenes from Tsavo National Park in Taita-Taveta County to Monterey Bay in Northern California to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Patagonia in Chile.

“A fish that can walk. Surfing hippos want to catch the waves. Species found nowhere else on Earth,” says Obama in the trailer, before he’s seen walking on a beach. “Join me in a celebration of our planets’ greatest national parks and wilderness.”

The series comes from Wild Space in association with Obama’s Higher Ground Productions label and Freeborne Media.

Obama serves as executive producer for Higher Ground alongside James Honeyborne and Tonia Davis. Sophie Todd serves as series producer.

Higher Ground has continued to produce content for Netflix since the company’s inception in 2018.

Last year, Higher Ground produced two feature narrative films in Kevin Hart’s comedy “Fatherhood” and the 9/11-survivor legal drama “Worth.”

Obama wins Emmy Award for series featuring Kenya [Video]

