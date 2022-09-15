Deputy Governor dies on board Kenya Airways flight

In a statement, Kenya Airways said that the passenger developed breathing complications.

“Kenya Airways regrets to announce that a passenger developed breathing difficulties this evening while boarding KQ612 that was scheduled to depart for Mombasa at 1900hours.

“The passenger was pronounced dead by medical personnel at JKIA while the aircraft was still on the ground,” the statement read.

Kenya Airways also said that the matter was taken up by the JKIA Health and Security agencies.

The airline conveyed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

The incident caused a delay on the flight which took off at 9.54 pm.

According to reports reaching the news desk, the passenger is Baringo County Deputy Governor Charles Kipngok.

It is said that he was travelling to Mombasa to join his boss Governor Benjamin Cheboi for the induction of county governors.

Governor Benjamin Cheboi confirmed his deputy's demise, explaining that his cause of death was yet to be established.

He said medics on the plane, including acting Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth tried their best to recusitate the deceased.

“It is a loss to us. We were just preparing to start the business of buidling our great county of Baringo,” the governor said.