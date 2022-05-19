My commitment remains to the Azimio la Umoja - Senator Gideon Moi says

Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) Secretary General Nick Salat has since submitted senator Moi’s name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the polls.

Salat however said there is doubt as to whether the senator seeks to run as he has not openly announced his intention to defend the seat.

“Yes, chairman’s name was submitted to the IEBC by the party to go for the Senate seat in the August General Election. The party’s election board forwarded the name but I do not know if it was his will or not, but his name was submitted,” said Mr Salat.

The senator will be up against the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Cheptumo who is leaving the Baringo North parliamentary seat and looking to enter senate. Baringo county will on the watch as the UDA and KANU parties look to take control of the region which for a longtime has been under the palm of the KANU party.

Moi has also cleared the air as to where his loyalty stands after attending a Wiper party unveiling event while his party secretary general Nick Salat was at the Azimio One Kenya Alliance event.

The senator in a statement has said his loyalty remains with the Raila Odinga led coalition and is committed to its principles and aspirations.

