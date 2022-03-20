RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ben Githae’s friendship with Uhuru influenced his choice of Raila over Ruto

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

Gospel artiste and Kikuyu Benga singer Ben Githae, is a staunch Jubilee party member, and supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta, for whom he composed his 2017 hit, Tano Tena.

Ben Githae and President Uhuru Kenyatta
Ben Githae and President Uhuru Kenyatta

The Tano Tena hitmaker has played an integral role in past elections through his songs.

After revealing he would write a song for anyone the President endorses. He went on to release a song Baba Tosha in support of Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 bid for the presidency.

Speaking in a TV interview on Saturday, the Benga artiste revealed what convinced him to choose Mr Odinga over UDA presidential aspirant Dr William Ruto citing a conversation he previously had with President Kenyatta.

The singer has close ties with the head of state and he even recounted that the president called him and directed him on where to go for support when his mother passed away.

Githae said he chose to follow the Azimio La Umoja presidential campaign, after the head of state informed him of his frosty relationship with his deputy and his new political alliance, the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Ben Githae (Facebook)
Ben Githae (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

Following the release of Baba Tosha, the gospel singer came under heavy criticism and was trolled online. He now insists that those criticising him are not aware of his behind-the-scenes meeting with Raila.

“You know, dynamics change, so at the time I was supporting Uhuru, and I started supporting him in 2007 until now. We had a conversation with him about the same issue and he informed me that we had changed direction, to Raila’s favour, due to a number of issues.

"Uhuru never misled me so he confirmed that Raila was the right direction to go so I followed him on this way,” Githae explained.

When asked how politics mixes with his music, he made reference to his TanoTena hit in 2017 which became a movement in itself and created a cult following that supported the UhuRuto campaign.

He also noted that the Baba Tosha song is already gaining momentum among the youths thus impactful to the 2022 Azimio La Umoja campaign.

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

