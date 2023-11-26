The sports category has moved to a new website.

Betty Bayo teams up with hubby to throw exquisite birthday for son Danny

Charles Ouma

Danny is Betty Bayo's second child with ex-husband Pastor Victor Kanyari

Betty Bayo and her husband Hiram Gitau
Betty Bayo and her husband Hiram Gitau

Gospel singer Betty Bayo's son with ex-husband Pastor Victor Kanyari turned eight with the gospel singer teaming up with her current husband Hiram Gitau, popularly known as Tash to throw a lavish birthday party for the eight-year-old.

Photos taken at the party shows Danny and his elder sister Sky Victor wearing matching blue outfits.

His parents also completed the look with blue outfits in the blue-themed surprise party.

In the company of his sister and friends, Danny was in a jovial mood, playing with them before cutting a Manchester United-themed birthday cake to celebrate the day.

The proud mother took to social media to celebrate her son’s birthday, wishing him well.

"Happy birthday, our son Danny, as you turn eight years old we love you. May God always protect you," Bayo wrote.

The post was accompanied with photos taken during the party.

Romance was in the air with the couple sharing more photos with her husband locked in a playful embrace.

"Mlisema sasa tuko Mlegit." The singer wrote.

The singer revealed the face of her man in 2021 after keeping him a secret from the public for 2 years.

“Finally…it has been 2yrs since we met each other and became good friends, what led there after no one can explain it. I had to take time to get to know you better. what really inspired me was how you feared God, respected me and the love you showed towards me and the kids. I know your past won’t come as a surprise, at least I know all your exes🤣🤣. you’re my answered prayer... my LOVE I know you’re not perfect and that makes the two of us love .@tash254official wrote Betty Bayo.

Bayo parted ways with Kanyari in 2015 just a few years after their marriage that was blessed with two children.

Kanyari's response to Betty Bayo's claims on first marriage

In a recent TV show, Bayo claimed her present marriage is her first, claiming that what she was in previously was a come we stay arrangement.

The claims prompted Kanyari to address the true nature of their relationship, revealing that had the blessings of Betty Bayo’s parents, having paid dowry which was expected to be returned to him in the event of separation.

“I had visited her parents, paid dowry, and fulfilled all the requirements to make her my wife. I would never have children with someone I am not married to. To me, that is what being officially married means,” Kanyari said.

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya
“Kanyari will forever be in her life as the man who came first. She will never run away from the fact that I was there before anyone else," he said.

Kanyari emphasized that he would forever be a part of Bayo's life as the man who came first and highlighted the love and affection he shares with their children.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

