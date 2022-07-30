Why this billboard with Kenya Kwanza slogans is trending [Video]

The billboard has several Kenya Kwanza slogans such as “Enough is enough” and “Freedom is coming” with a caricature bearing close resemblance to a senior Kenya Kwanza politician carting away Sh200 million in a sack.

Commuters plying the busy Thika Superhighway shared images and videos of the billboard that had been erected in apparent celebration of a recent court ruling in which the state recovered Sh202 million from Kenya Kwanza deputy president candidate Rigathi Gachagua.

The billboard is branded in UDA’s signature yellow colour with the caricature carting away Sh200 million in a sack donning the party’s signature colours.

A judge’s gavel with the writings “Enough is enough” is also seen on the billboard, positioned in a way that it appears to descend heavily on the caricature carting away millions.

Enough is enough is a phrase that became popular among Kenya Kwanza supporters shortly after the presidential debate after Ruto used the words to respond to a question by Eric Latiff on how much is enough regarding his wealth acquisition spree.

In an apparent reference to the court ruling, the billboard has the words “Sh200 million recovered” written prominently.

It remains unclear who paid hundreds of thousands to have the billboard erected strategically along the busy road.

Netizens gave their take with some hailing the move as a perfect way to deal with anyone who may be thinking of looting public funds.

@Kevin Okhango: No more stealing of our public resources..FREEDOM IS COMING IN THE NEXT NINE DAYS...

“Wallai si mnapea hawa wasee pressure!!!!! Min while #inawezekana” quipped one Shady Otieno.

@Rustycase: This thing is real? 🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️😆😆😆 I thought it was photoshop.

While some attempted to nominate potential candidates for such a billboard, others made an attempt at suggesting the faces who could pull such a move.