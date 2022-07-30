RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why this billboard with Kenya Kwanza slogans is trending [Video]

Authors:

Charles Ouma

It remains unclear who paid to have the billboard strategically put up along the busy road

Why this billboard with Kenya Kwanza slogans is trending
Why this billboard with Kenya Kwanza slogans is trending

A billboard bearing slogans commonly used by the Kenya Kwanza 2022 elections alliance which is led by Deputy President William Ruto is trending online.

Recommended articles

The billboard has several Kenya Kwanza slogans such as “Enough is enough” and “Freedom is coming” with a caricature bearing close resemblance to a senior Kenya Kwanza politician carting away Sh200 million in a sack.

Commuters plying the busy Thika Superhighway shared images and videos of the billboard that had been erected in apparent celebration of a recent court ruling in which the state recovered Sh202 million from Kenya Kwanza deputy president candidate Rigathi Gachagua.

The billboard is branded in UDA’s signature yellow colour with the caricature carting away Sh200 million in a sack donning the party’s signature colours.

A judge’s gavel with the writings “Enough is enough” is also seen on the billboard, positioned in a way that it appears to descend heavily on the caricature carting away millions.

Enough is enough is a phrase that became popular among Kenya Kwanza supporters shortly after the presidential debate after Ruto used the words to respond to a question by Eric Latiff on how much is enough regarding his wealth acquisition spree.

In an apparent reference to the court ruling, the billboard has the words “Sh200 million recovered” written prominently.

It remains unclear who paid hundreds of thousands to have the billboard erected strategically along the busy road.

Netizens gave their take with some hailing the move as a perfect way to deal with anyone who may be thinking of looting public funds.

@Kevin Okhango: No more stealing of our public resources..FREEDOM IS COMING IN THE NEXT NINE DAYS...

“Wallai si mnapea hawa wasee pressure!!!!! Min while #inawezekana” quipped one Shady Otieno.

@Rustycase: This thing is real? 🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️😆😆😆 I thought it was photoshop.

While some attempted to nominate potential candidates for such a billboard, others made an attempt at suggesting the faces who could pull such a move.

@MwendwaSam: Mbona nashuku huyu ni Bonnie ako na hii vituko😂

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pray for me, Ndindi and Ichungwa, our lives are in danger - Gachagua

Pray for me, Ndindi and Ichungwa, our lives are in danger - Gachagua

Why this billboard with Kenya Kwanza slogans is trending [Video]

Why this billboard with Kenya Kwanza slogans is trending [Video]

Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

7 lucrative posts Ruto offered Sonko to dump Azimio [List]

7 lucrative posts Ruto offered Sonko to dump Azimio [List]

CS Mucheru responds to NCIC on Facebook shutdown

CS Mucheru responds to NCIC on Facebook shutdown

Uhuru is busy threatening my life - Moses Kuria laments

Uhuru is busy threatening my life - Moses Kuria laments

Ruto receives Mike Sonko in Kenya Kwanza [Photos]

Ruto receives Mike Sonko in Kenya Kwanza [Photos]

DCI exposes Gachagua for using youth and dirty tricks to mint billions from gov't

DCI exposes Gachagua for using youth and dirty tricks to mint billions from gov't

Moses Kuria decries humiliation after being kicked out of UDA rally in Kiambu

Moses Kuria decries humiliation after being kicked out of UDA rally in Kiambu

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate

Driver's wife reveals complaints raised by her husband before Nithi River accident

Mzee Simba's wife