Raila's billboard destroyed in Bomet, Ruto's brought down in Kisumu

Odinga’s billboard which featured Martha Karua was vandalised on Thursday - the same day it had been put up.

According to Bomet Central sub-county police commander Musa Imamai, detectives are yet to begin investigations as the matter has not been reported to authorities.

"We are just observing like everyone else," Imamai said, appealing to anyone with information about the suspects to come forward.

He condemned the act of vandalism and urged the locals to be tolerant of each other's political opinions, warning that damage to property was a crime.

Earlier in the week, a campaign billboard associated with Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto was vandalised near Highway Primary School, Kibuye, on the Kisumu-Kakamega Road.

According to eyewitnesses, Ruto’s billboard was brought down by one man, singlehandedly, and in broad daylight.

Kisumu and Bomet counties are considered to be political strongholds for Odinga and Ruto respectively.

Vandalism has been condemned as an example of political intolerance in the wake of campaigns.

Nairobi tops list of 6 counties likely to experience election violence

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has zoned out counties that are likely to experience election violence before and after the August 9, 2022 polls.

According to a report released by NCIC on Tuesday, six counties are highly likely to experience pre and post-election violence.

Leading the list is Nairobi County which - according to the NCIC - is the epicenter of political contestation in Kenya, followed by Nakuru and Kericho counties.

“Nairobi County, with a score of 79.85%, is at the highest risk of experiencing electoral violence come August 2022. Nairobi is seen as the epicentre of political contestation in Kenya,” NCIC commissioner Danvas Makori stated.

Counties at medium to low risk of violence in Kenya's 2022 elections

Others in the list are Uasin Gishu, Kisumu and Mombasa counties which scored 72.25%, 72% and 71.15% respectively.

Counties predicted to experience medium-low violence include Kisii, Bungoma, Nyamira and Machakos counties while eight counties among them Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Taita Taveta, Embu, Kitui, Makueni, Nyandarua and Busia depicted a low-risk vulnerability to electoral violence.