You cannot talk about controversial politicians and not mention one Paul Ongili Owino popularly known as Babu Owino. He holds the title of the longest serving student leader in Kenya, a record he might hold for many years to come.

He is the current Member of Parliament for Embakasi East Constituency.

Early Life

31-year-old Babu Owino was born and raised in Kisumu where he went on to attend his Primary Education at Kisumu Township Primary from the year 1995 to 2002.

In 2003 he joined Kisumu Boys Secondary school where he did his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2006.

In 2008, he joined the University of Nairobi to study a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science. He graduated in 2012, and in 2013 enrolled at the same university for a Law Degree.

Politics

Babu joined politics in 2011 when he was elected chairman of the Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU). He went on to be elected three times in the same capacity, earning the title of the most adored student leader in Kenya.

He also served as the University Students Organization Chairman.

In 2013, Babu went for the ODM Party nomination in Westlands Constituency but lost to Tim Wanyonyi.

In August 2017, He was elected Member of Parliament for Embakasi East on an ODM Ticket.

Family

Babu Owino is married to Frida Muthoni and they are blessed with two children.

Biography: CHARITY NGILU