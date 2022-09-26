Biography: Peter Kelerwa Salasya

He is a first-time MP, having joined Parliament after the August 9, 2022 General Election.

He was born on January 15, 1989, and is the second last born child in a family of seven children. His father John Salasya died in 2007 when the now MP-elect was in Form Two.

Political Journey

His first attempt at leadership was when he vied for Director of Academics as a first-year student at Egerton University. He was not successful.

He did not give up as he tried his luck in leadership during his third year at the University. This time around he vied for the vice chairman position in the student council and was not successful either.

This did not kill his desire to lead as his childhood dream was to be either a pastor or a leader.

He got his first job in 2014 as a bicycle seller shortly after graduating and also dabbled as a school teacher after a while.

He later became a banker where he served as the Operations Director at the Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) before joining politics.

The legislator's career in national politics began during the 2017 General Election campaigns, in which it is said he campaigned on a handcart pushed around by his supporters.

He did not perform very well but managed to garner the third-highest number of votes in the election after Benjamin Washiali who won and David Wamatsi who was in the second position.

In the 2022 elections, he did not even have a house to start with which became campaign ammunition for his competitors.

His supporters had to collect money to help put up a semi-permanent structure for the politician before Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa stepped in and converted the structure into a permanent house.

The 32-year-old garnered 12,140 votes to win the Mumias East race while Wamatsi of the Amani National Congress (ANC) came second with 9,043 votes and Washiali’s favorite candidate, Dr. Benson Mapwoni Makokha only managed 5,118 votes.

Educational Career

The funny 32-year-old attended Shianderema Primary School up to 2005 when he sat for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) before joining Lubinu Boys High School.

After clearing his high school education, he joined Egerton University, Nakuru Campus, and graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Salasya also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management from Sigalagala National Polytechnic.

After finishing his higher studies at the university, Salasya worked as the operations officer at Diamond Trust Bank up to 2017 when he tried his fate in politics.