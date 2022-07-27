RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyans question credibility of KPLC after blackout

Cyprian Kimutai

Power outage was reported during the presidential debate

[FILE] Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) live line experts dismantle power cables to relocate power lines to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi, on September 24, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Kenyans have taken to their social media in droves, questioning why there was a power outage during the presidential debate featuring Kenya Kwanza flagbearer William Ruto.

On Tuesday, July 26 just as the Deputy President settled in at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) to take part in the debate, a blackout was experienced across some areas in Western and Central Kenya.

According to the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), a failure of an electrical power supply was experienced in Muhoroni Gas Turbine Station and Turkwell Hydropower Station hence the power outage.

"At 8:12pm, we experienced a system disturbance at the Kisumu - Muhoroni high voltage transmission power line that tripped several power circuits and affected power generation from Muhoroni Gas Turbine Station and Turkwell Hydropower Station," stated KPLC.

The power failure resulted in outages in towns around Western, South Nyanza, North Rift, Central Rift and Nairobi North regions.

KPLC in a statement claim that they deployed their engineers immediately but could only manage to restore power almost an hour after the incident.

"Our system engineers immediately commenced restoration works and normalised power to all areas by 9:07pm. The Company regrets any inconvenience caused," their statement read in part.

Kenyans who were affected by the blackout, pointed fingers at KPLC, accusing them of intentionally switching off electricity supply to areas some consider as DP Ruto's stronghold.

"Haha! Someone in Kenya Power is hellbent to ensure Kenyans don't watch William Ruto," read a tweet from @BiancaWamu.

Senator of Nandi County Kiprotich Arap Cherargei also waged in on the conversation, however, he directed his anger towards President Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming he was responsible for the blackout.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta switches off the power across the country causing National blackout. MEANWHILE the 5th President of Kenya is Dr William Samoei Arap Ruto," read his tweet.

Independent journalist David Makali on the other hand questioned whether KPLC had teamed up with Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance to ensure their opponent does not get any coverage during the debate.

"I hope this power black out is not part of the winning strategies being contemplated for August 9. Kutanuka," his tweet read in part.

Kakamega Senatorial aspirant Boni Khalwale also waged in on the debate, accusing KPLC of deliberately cutting off electricity supply to the people residing in his county.

"Congratulations our brother for the Presidential Debate. Unfortunately the people of Kakamega were denied an opportunity by KPLC to watch & listen to you. A deliberate black out," he claims.

Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

