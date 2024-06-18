Blog: Journalist thrown out of moving police vehicle in Nairobi CBD

Welcome to our live blog covering the unfolding events in Nairobi's Central Business District, where the 'Occupy Parliament' protests are escalating rapidly.
Minute by minute updates of the Occupy Parliament protests
As demonstrators gather to voice their opposition to the controversial Finance Bill 2024, the atmosphere is charged with tension and determination.
Stay tuned for real-time updates, eyewitness accounts, and comprehensive coverage of the chaotic scenes as this significant protest gains momentum.
