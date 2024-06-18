The sports category has moved to a new website.

Blog: Journalist thrown out of moving police vehicle in Nairobi CBD

Denis Mwangi

Minute by minute updates of the Occupy Parliament protests

Occupy Parliament protestors
Occupy Parliament protestors

Welcome to our live blog covering the unfolding events in Nairobi's Central Business District, where the 'Occupy Parliament' protests are escalating rapidly.

As demonstrators gather to voice their opposition to the controversial Finance Bill 2024, the atmosphere is charged with tension and determination.

Stay tuned for real-time updates, eyewitness accounts, and comprehensive coverage of the chaotic scenes as this significant protest gains momentum.

13:33

Government concedes to public pressure; drops contentious proposals from the Finance Bill 2024.

x.com
x.com
13:23

Arrested Kenyans are taking selfies while in custody

x.com
x.com
13:09

Activist and journalist Hanifa Farsafi arrested in Nairobi CBD

x.com
13:03

Police and citizens engage in running battles in Nairobi CBD

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

