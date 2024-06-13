Blog: Treasury CS reveals how much gov't will borrow to finance 2024/25 budget

This meeting was a precursor to the presentation of the Sh4 trillion Financial Year 2024/25 budget, set to be delivered in Parliament by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Njuguna Ndung'u.

The budget is in line with the government's move to reduce government borrowing, and in pursuit of the aspiration to achieve a balanced budget by 2027.

The proposed budget reduces the budget deficit by nearly 50%.

In the 2021/22 budget the deficit was Sh1 trillion, Sh925 billion in FY 2023/24 and now Sh597 billion in FY 2024/25.

President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting that was briefed on the budget statement

Key Highlights of the Budget Policy

The budget policy, detailed later in the day, aims to accelerate the implementation of various policies, programs, and projects outlined in the administration's Blueprint - the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). Key highlights include:

Economic and Social Rights: Advancing universal health coverage, freedom from hunger, education, clean water, and sanitation. Infrastructure Development: Allocating additional resources to facilitate ongoing infrastructure projects. Export-led Growth: Positioning the economy for growth by supporting export-oriented sectors. Equitable Development: Promoting inclusive growth through enhanced allocations to County Governments, which now stand at a record Sh400.1 billion.