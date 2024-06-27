The sports category has moved to a new website.

Live

Blog: Kenyans escort KDF vehicles with chants in Nairobi CBD [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Welcome to our live coverage of the developing situation in different parts of the country as youths say they will proceed with demonstrations.

KDF vehicles patrol the streets of Nairobi on June 27, 2024
KDF vehicles patrol the streets of Nairobi on June 27, 2024

A significant number of police officers and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel have been deployed across the city.

This strong security presence comes in anticipation of protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

We will be providing real-time updates on the situation, bringing you the latest news from various hotspots around the city and across the country

Stay tuned as we keep you informed on the ground events, statements from officials, reactions from the public, and more.

16:00

2 police officers injured, four people sustain gunshot wounds in Migori
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
15:47

Protestors in Kitale mourn those who were killed during Finance Bill protests

x.com
15:37

Nation Media Group reception teargassed.

x.com
x.com
14:24

Kenyans welcome KDF troops into Nairobi CBD
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
13:40

KDF vehicles lined up in Nairobi CBD
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
13:27

KDF troops patrol Nairobi streets as protestors engage police officers
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
13:10

Police launch teargas and engage with protesters along Moi Avenue, Nairobi CBD.
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
12:49

Military vehicles seen returning to Lang'ata Barracks

12:36

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kiringa announces he will withdraw the Assembly and Demonstration Bill, 2024
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
12:20

Security beefed up in Eldoret in anticipation of protests
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
12:15
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
11:09

Heavy KDF deployment spotted at Nyayo Stadium ahead of youth protests in Nairobi
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
12:02

The situation is calm in the Nairobi CBD. Anti-riot police officers stationed in several places within the CBD
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

