Blog: Kenyans escort KDF vehicles with chants in Nairobi CBD [Video]

A significant number of police officers and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel have been deployed across the city.
Welcome to our live coverage of the developing situation in different parts of the country as youths say they will proceed with demonstrations.
This strong security presence comes in anticipation of protests against the Finance Bill 2024.
We will be providing real-time updates on the situation, bringing you the latest news from various hotspots around the city and across the country
Stay tuned as we keep you informed on the ground events, statements from officials, reactions from the public, and more.