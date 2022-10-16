RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Bobi Wine slams Museveni's son over arrest order for lady ‘disturbing’ his thoughts

She's accused of disturbing the Generals thoughts. Arrest on sight-Muhoozi Kainerugaba

A collage image of Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the woman in question and Bobi Wine
A collage image of Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the woman in question and Bobi Wine

President Yoweri Museveni’s eldest son Muhoozi Kainerugaba caused a storm on Twitter when he went over a lady for 'disturbing' his thoughts.

Taking to the microblogging site in a post that has since been deleted, Muhoozi wrote:

"All units, please report this culprit as soon as you see her. She's accused of disturbing the Generals thoughts. Arrest on sight. 😃".

The tweet was however deleted as comments came in thick and fast, with Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine slamming him for ordering the arrest of the lady who 'disturbed' his thoughts.

"Is Gen. Museveni now going to apologize to all women and girls? As the world fights to end sexism, his son shamelessly publicizes how he views women as mere sex objects! He doesn't care if this is someone's wife. The same Museveni signed a Computer Misuse Act to silence dissent!" Bobi Wine wrote on Twitter.

Muhoozi followed up by promising a handsome reward of 20 cows to the military commander who brings him the woman disturbing his thoughts.

"20 cows on the spot for the Commander who brings this one to me. 😊," he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son Lieutenant Colonel Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son Lieutenant Colonel Muhoozi Kainerugaba Pulse Live Kenya

Muhoozi’s account has been active in the recent past, sometimes tweeting controversial messages as was the case recently when the account posted about that it will take him and his men two weeks to capture Nairobi.

President Museveni’s first-born son is married to Charlotte Nankunda Kainerugaba who he termed the most beautiful woman on earth even as he awarded himself the title of the most handsome man in East Africa.

"My Somali sisters gave me this cup a long time ago. I'm the most handsome man in East Africa…Happy Flag day my beautiful people in Somalia. We love you!" he wrote recently.

