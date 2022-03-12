RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police stop crackdown on boda bodas

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Ban on operating within the Nairobi CBD remains strictly in force

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai during a past public function
Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai during a past public function

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has halted the ongoing crackdown on boda boda riders who provide public transportation.

A statement released by the National Police Service on Saturday announced that the crackdown had been stopped with immediate effect, less than a week after it was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The police stated that they would pursue shareholder participation before implementing further measures on the operators.

"Enforcement of compliance of traffic law by public transport motorcycles aka boda boda crackdown has been stopped. This is to give room to the government to reorganize the sector through a multi-sectoral committee working on a framework of implementation.

"The ban on boda bodas operating within the Nairobi CBD remains strictly in force. All boda bodas operators and riders are advised to comply with all requirements in due course," the statement read.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai inspects a guard of honour
Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai inspects a guard of honour Pulse Live Kenya

The presidential order had followed an incident which occurred on March 4, where a female motorist was harassed and assaulted by boda boda riders after she was involved in an accident on Wangari Maathai Road (formerly Forest Road) in Nairobi.

The Commander-In-Chief had ordered the operation to begin in Nairobi County on March 8, as a matter of necessity and to restore sanity to the sector, which has come to be associated with acts of extreme violence.

President Kenyatta was speaking at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, where he was the chief guest at the 2022 International Women’s Day national celebration.

Miriam Mwende

