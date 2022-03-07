Lady harassed by boda boda riders, KOT demand justice

In the video, the lady who was screaming and desperately seeking help is seen sitting in her car when a group of men surrounded her, then forcibly opened the door, with some going to the extent of stripping, beating and groping her.

The laughter heard in the video from the onlookers is almost haunting.

The incident which is reported to have taken place along Forest Road, Nairobi saw a huge number of Twitter users detail how they've also some had some traumatic experiences in the hands of boda boda riders.

Upon seeing the video the National Police Service released a statement through their Twitter handle saying they have been able to track down some of the individuals on the video.

"The matter is under active investigations. We have since identified some of the perpetrators and they will be presented before a court of law upon completion of investigations," read the tweet in part.

The protective and safety association of Kenya also released a statement condemning the act.

"Apart from going against our societal and cultural norms, the incident has become a cause for alarm among the general public due to the lack of security within the country when it comes to disorderly and retaliatory behaviour of Boda Boda operators."

Pulse Live Kenya

Police warn against lawlessness

Boda boda riders are notorious for turning into savages after an accident. Last year, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai put rogue boda-boda operators on notice saying he was disturbed by the culture of impunity and lawlessness.

“Recent incidents indicate that victims of accidents where boda boda riders are involved have been assaulted and, in some instances, their vehicles burnt,” he said in a statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

“It is against this backdrop that I caution all boda boda riders and operators against such uncouth and uncivilized manner of addressing issues. This is in contrast to the stipulated laws and regulations in the country,” he said.