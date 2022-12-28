ADVERTISEMENT
Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved

Denis Mwangi

The boda boda operator defied warnings from locals who were filming as he attempted to cross the flooded river

A boda boda operator in Narok was swept away by floods as he tried to navigate on December 25, 2022
A boda boda operator in Narok was swept away by floods as he tried to navigate on December 25, 2022

Tragedy struck on Christmas Day in Narok, Kenya, when a bodaboda rider drowned while attempting to cross a flooded river.

The incident, which occurred at around 6:00 PM on December 25, was not reported to the police until December 27 at 10:30 PM.

According to Narok County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro, the motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was trying to cross the swollen Kongit River from Kilgoris to Migingo.

Narok county police commander Kizito Muturo
Narok county police commander Kizito Muturo Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, he and his motorcycle were swept away by the raging waters.

The motorcycle has been retrieved and identified as the one the victim had been riding.

The body of the male adult was also recovered yet to be identified.

Commander Mutoro urged members of the public, particularly motorists and motorcyclists, to be cautious when crossing flooded roads during the rainy season.

He reminded them to take necessary precautions and to avoid attempting to cross bodies of water that are swollen or otherwise dangerous.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and caution, especially during times of wet weather.

It is crucial to take the necessary steps to protect oneself and others and to always be aware of potential hazards on the road.

Flooded roads can be extremely dangerous for motorists and motorcyclists.

When a road is flooded, it can be difficult to determine the depth of the water and the condition of the roadway beneath the water.

This can lead to vehicles becoming stuck or hydroplaning, which can result in accidents.

A past photo of a flooded road following heavy downpour in Nairobi
A past photo of a flooded road following heavy downpour in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to the risk of accidents, flooded roads can also pose a risk to the health and safety of drivers and passengers.

The water on the road may contain contaminants or pollutants, which can be ingested or come into contact with the skin if a vehicle becomes submerged.

There is also the risk of electrical hazards, as water can conduct electricity.

To avoid these dangers, it is important for motorists and motorcyclists to avoid driving through flooded roads whenever possible.

