Isaac Rutto raises voter bribery attempt in Bomet

Cyprian Kimutai

Isaac Rutto is plotting a comeback into politics

Bomet gubernatorial aspirant Isaac Rutto has raised an alarm over alleged voter bribery in some polling stations.

According to the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader, unknown people had attempted to distribute money around the county since last night.

The former Bomet Governor however, explained that police and officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had intervened and identified the individuals responsible.

"Last night, we witnessed the security agents apprehend a few individuals who had tried to distribute money to potential voters," Rutto said.

According to Rutto, another scheme was thwarted whereby potential voters had been instructed to take pictures of their ballot as proof they had voted for a certain candidate in exchange for money.

"The layout of the polling centre is quite transparent even as they maintain voter secrecy. Voters are not allowed to take pictures of how they voted because there were incidences where residents were instructed to take pictures in exchange for money," he said.

Rutto was speaking after he cast his vote at Chebaraa primary school in Chepalungu Constituency.

Vying alongside his 29-year-old running mate, Doris Chepkoech Cheborgei, Rutto is on a mission to reclaim the gubernatorial seat after he lost to the late Governor Joyce Laboso in the 2017 general election.

The race for governor in Bomet is a two-horse race between Rutto and current Governor Hillary Barchok. The latter came into power following the death of Laboso.

