Bomet Woman Rep pens special message to 'personal' boda boda rider

Cyprian Kimutai

Toto is the youngest woman representative in Kenya

Bomet woman representative-elect Linet Toto and her boda boda rider Gideon Cheruiyot. Photo: Linet Toto/Twitter
Newly elected Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir aka Toto has lit up social media by penning down an emotional message to her 'personal' boda boda rider who helped her during the campaign period.

According to Toto, the rider, Gideon Cheruyiot dedicated his time to ferrying her across the vast Bomet County. County number 36 is estimated to be around 1,630.0km2.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politician went further to describe Cheruiyot as her personal driver. She went ahead to specifically thank him for dedicating his time to support her passion.

"On this day, allow to thank my "driver" Gideon Cheruyiot who dedicated his time to carry me around in his Bodaboda, which was my official vehicle. Because of his passion, I was able to go to all meetings safely and on time. God bless you Gideon," stated Toto.

Bomet woman representative-elect Linet Toto and her boda boda rider Gideon Cheruiyot. Photo: Linet Toto/Twitter
Toto made history after the August 9 General Elections by becoming the youngest Woman Representative-elect at only 24-years-old.

The graduate of Chuka University garnered 242,775 votes to beat eight older candidates. Her closest rival was Dr Alice Milgo of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), who secured 43,180 votes, followed by Ms Beatrice Chepkemoi Chebomui with 4,639 votes.

Bomet woman representative-elect Linet Toto and her boda boda rider Gideon Cheruiyot. Photo: Linet Toto/Twitter
The other candidates were Florence Cherono Birir (Independent, 2,045 votes), Viola Cherono Tesot (Independent, 1,740 votes), Hellen Taplelei Rotich (Wiper, 1,665), Jesca Cherono Rono (ANC, 1,478 votes), Susan Korir (ODM, 1,27 votes), Susan Koech (Independent, 1,247 votes).

After being declared the winner, Toto assured her voters that she will keep all the promises she made during campaigns. “I don’t take it for granted that I got the backing of voters from across the political divide. I promise them that I’ll do my best to deliver on my mandate,” she said.

