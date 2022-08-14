RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

'Sina maoni' man granted all expenses paid holiday trip

Authors:

Amos Robi

The man who was voting in Uasin Gishu county tickled many Kenyans after his video went viral

The man who went viral during the August 9 general elections for having no comments to journalist is being sought by travel company Bonfire Adventures

The company through its Instagram page said it was looking to offer the man whose name is yet to be identified a three day fully paid holiday.

“Mtu was Sina maoni ako wapi apate 3 days holiday aweze kupata maoni? We are looking for him” the company wrote on its Instagram page.

This is not the first time the company is rewarding persons that stood out during the elections, in 2017 Martin Kamotho popularly known as Githeri man who trended for queuing to vote eating githeri travelled to the Mara on a fully paid trip.

READ: Raila's 1st public address as Kenyans await 2022 presidential election result [Video]

Besides the trip, githeri man got to attend the president’s inauguration and was even awarded a head of State commendation by president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The August 9 elections saw not just the ‘Sina maoni’ person but it was filled with humor as a number of people headed to vote in style.

In one instance a voter headed to the polling station in a towel alone while another was spotted gobbling bread as he queued to vote.

The winner of the presidential election is however yet to be announced with voter tallying ongoing at the national tallying centre.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed that it will only allow limited access to the National Tallying Center at Bomas of Kenya.

READ : Presidential candidate concedes defeat, endorses William Ruto

IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye said only presidential chief agents, their assistants, clerks, diplomats, observers, and the media will be allowed at the tallying center.

He noted that the move would help fasten the verification process of forms 34A and 34B, currently underway at Bomas.

The exercise has been an emotive affair with frequent clashes as politicians from across the political divide take on each other in a bid.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

