In a joint media briefing held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Khawale said that has dropped out the governor race and he will now be vying for the Kakamega Senatorial seat.

The deal between Senator Malala and Khalwale was reached on following a consultative meeting that was held at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen office. The meeting was attended by ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula among other Kenya Kwanza leaders.

“I want to announce that for Kakamega, Hon. Boni Khalwale has graciously accepted to run for Senator of Kakakega County and has graciously drop his bid for Cleophas Malala to run for the position of governor Kakamega county.

"This has come out of the spirt of give and take, the spirit of sacrifice and the clearly demonstrable leadership acumen of this two leaders. We have agreed that we are now going to build a team around them, from women rep, MCAs, MPs so that Kakamega will move into the next level. We are very clear that Kakamega is going to be a Kenya Kwanza County,” DP Ruto said.

Khalwale drops out of Kakamega Gubernatorial race in favour of Malala Pulse Live Kenya

The DP added that Khalwale's sacrifice in favour of senator Malala will not go unrewarded.

“I want to thank this two leaders, especially Boni Khalwale and we have agreed that his sacrifice will not go unrewarded.