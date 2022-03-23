RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Khalwale drops out of Kakamega gubernatorial race in favour of Malala

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Khalwale will be vying for the Senate seat in Kakamega county

Khalwale drops out of Kakamega Gubernatorial race in favour of Malala
Khalwale drops out of Kakamega Gubernatorial race in favour of Malala

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale has dropped his Kakamega gubernatorial bid in favour of Senator Cleophas Malala.

Recommended articles

In a joint media briefing held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Khawale said that has dropped out the governor race and he will now be vying for the Kakamega Senatorial seat.

The deal between Senator Malala and Khalwale was reached on following a consultative meeting that was held at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen office. The meeting was attended by ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula among other Kenya Kwanza leaders.

“I want to announce that for Kakamega, Hon. Boni Khalwale has graciously accepted to run for Senator of Kakakega County and has graciously drop his bid for Cleophas Malala to run for the position of governor Kakamega county.

"This has come out of the spirt of give and take, the spirit of sacrifice and the clearly demonstrable leadership acumen of this two leaders. We have agreed that we are now going to build a team around them, from women rep, MCAs, MPs so that Kakamega will move into the next level. We are very clear that Kakamega is going to be a Kenya Kwanza County,” DP Ruto said.

Khalwale drops out of Kakamega Gubernatorial race in favour of Malala
Khalwale drops out of Kakamega Gubernatorial race in favour of Malala Khalwale drops out of Kakamega Gubernatorial race in favour of Malala Pulse Live Kenya

The DP added that Khalwale's sacrifice in favour of senator Malala will not go unrewarded.

“I want to thank this two leaders, especially Boni Khalwale and we have agreed that his sacrifice will not go unrewarded.

Going into the future, we are going to build a team that is going to work for the people of Kakamega and Kenya,” the UDA presidential aspirant added.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Khalwale drops out of Kakamega gubernatorial race in favour of Malala

Khalwale drops out of Kakamega gubernatorial race in favour of Malala

I was tied up, they called it 'Rambo' and I was crucified - torture victim speaks

I was tied up, they called it 'Rambo' and I was crucified - torture victim speaks

Suspected serial fraudster arrested hiding in a water tank

Suspected serial fraudster arrested hiding in a water tank

Kibra based students to compete for Sh11 million cash prize

Kibra based students to compete for Sh11 million cash prize

Shocking details of how Nigerian was tortured in Kenya

Shocking details of how Nigerian was tortured in Kenya

Mama Ngina Kenyatta shares her thoughts on Uhuru-Ruto fallout

Mama Ngina Kenyatta shares her thoughts on Uhuru-Ruto fallout

Eddie Ndichu skips court for the third time

Eddie Ndichu skips court for the third time

How illicit weapons trade in Somalia poses risk to Kenya

How illicit weapons trade in Somalia poses risk to Kenya

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Trending

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Wambui Wanjigi at the Safina Party NDC held at Bomas of Kenya

3 KDF heros awarded for rescuing US soldiers during Al Shabaab siege

Soldiers take up position as they take part in a simulated military exercise

Uhuru quietly reorganises Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law.

Couple reconciles after dangerous fight inside speeding vehicle [Video]

Couple reconciles after dangerous fight inside speeding vehicle on Thika Superhighwa