Boni Khalwale reveals his son and daughter's KCSE results

Cyprian Kimutai

Khalwale's daughter scored an A- (minus) while his son scored a C+

Kakamega senatorial aspirant Dr Boni Khalwale is a happy father after his son and daughter excelled in the Kenya Secondary of Certificate Education (KCSE).

An excited Khalwale shared the outcome of his children's results on Twitter while thanking those who supported them.

Flavia Shimuli Khalwale from Alliance Girls High School scored a mean grade of A- (minus) while her twin brother Steven Kapten Khalwale attained a mean grade of C+ from Kakamega High School.

"Celebrating twin blessings! My family and I thank God together with the teaching & non teaching staff of Alliance Girls High School and Kakamega High School," read a tweet from the former Ikolomani Member of Parliament.

The twins are among 145,145 students who sat the 2021 KCSE exam that have qualified for university placement.

While announcing the results on Saturday, April 23, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said 826,807 wrote the national test that was administered between February 28 and April 2022.

It means that 17.55 per cent of the learners who sat the 2021 KCSE exam have qualified for university placement.

“The number of candidates with a minimum TVET Diploma courses qualification of grade C- (minus) and above in 2021 was 325,896 (39.27 per cent). We, therefore, need to invest more in TVET institutions where the bulk of our KCSE examination graduands will study,” said Magoha.

To check the results via SMS, parents, students, or other interested individuals can send the candidate’s index number followed by the initials KCSE (in capital letters) to 20076.

Also, there should be no spacing after the index number's last number and the initials KCPE.

