Boniface Mwangi explains viral video demanding wife's treatment in hospital

Denis Mwangi

Boniface Mwangi was charged Sh106,000 for damages he caused in the hospital as he demanded emergency treatment for his wife following a road accident

Activist Boniface Mwangi with his wife Njeri
Activist Boniface Mwangi with his wife Njeri

Activist Boniface Mwangi has explained a video that surfaced online showing him causing a fracas at a hospital in Nairobi demanding treatment for his wife.

In a statement, Mwangi said that the two had been involved in an accident along Lang’ata Road on August 21, 2022, while in a friend’s car.

The first people on the scene robbed the victims of their personal effects, but luckily, a good Samaritan couple, Eddu Rono and his wife, Koskey Yuniscah, came to their rescue and took them to a hospital.

Activist Boniface Mwangi and his wife were involved in an accident along Langata Road
Activist Boniface Mwangi and his wife were involved in an accident along Langata Road Pulse Live Kenya

When we got there, my wife was in pain, in a state of delirium, and was in and out of consciousness. The hospital wanted me to pay for my wife to get treatment but I had neither the money nor my wallet.

Emergency health care is a right in the Constitution (Article 43(2)) and in my desperation to get the hospital management to attend to my wife beyond taking her vitals and giving her painkillers, I ended up raising my voice, breaking some things, and causing a scene,” he said.

His wife only received medical attention after payment was made to the hospital despite Boniface Mwangi’s protests, which resulted in damage to some hospital equipment. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Akila Police Station.

Boniface Mwangi & wife Njeri celebrate 14 years wedding anniversary
Boniface Mwangi & wife Njeri celebrate 14 years wedding anniversary Boniface Mwangi & wife Njeri celebrate 14 years wedding anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

The actions that I took to get my wife medical attention were wrong and I apologized. I paid for all the damages that I had caused. The hospital costed the damaged items at Sh106,000.00, which l paid.

"I reached out to the people who were working at the reception at the time of the incident and apologized to them. Having fully recovered, my wife is back to work,” he said.

Mwangi thanked friends who paid the hospital bill for his wife to get the treatment she needed, and then proceeded to the police station and paid for his cash bail.

