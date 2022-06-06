Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

The video captured by one of the locals on Sunday showed the speeding Toyota Landcruiser approaching from the back crashing into the crowd that was just beside Momanyi’s vehicle.

Surprisingly the MP did not realise what had happened as he continued addressing the gathering oblivious of the accident that had happened right behind his back.

Screams and shouts forced the MP cut short his speech and ask some members of his team to attend to those injured before going ahead with his address.

“I will address his situation. Please move slowly. Tell Dan to come and look at our brother here, there is no problem," Momanyi was heard saying.

According to an eyewitness, the Toyota Landcruiser’s brakes failed, resulting in a crash.

"That vehicle lost its brakes and rammed into people. A boda boda rider was injured and rushed to Ekerenyo Hospital for treatment," a source disclosed.

Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam said that officers were probing the incident and a comprehensive report would be issued.

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi's statement after the accident

My attention has been brought to unfortunate viral incident in which one of the vehicles in my campaign trail knocked down one of our gallant supporters in our quest for Nyamira gubernatorial seat. I state as follows: