A video has emerged online showing a campaign vehicle crashing into a crowd in Nyamira County as Borabu MP Ben Momanyi was addressing a political gathering.
Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]
The Toyota Landcruiser crashed into a crowd behind the MP and suprisingly, the politician went on speaking unaware that behind his back, his supporters were writhing in pain
The video captured by one of the locals on Sunday showed the speeding Toyota Landcruiser approaching from the back crashing into the crowd that was just beside Momanyi’s vehicle.
Surprisingly the MP did not realise what had happened as he continued addressing the gathering oblivious of the accident that had happened right behind his back.
Screams and shouts forced the MP cut short his speech and ask some members of his team to attend to those injured before going ahead with his address.
“I will address his situation. Please move slowly. Tell Dan to come and look at our brother here, there is no problem," Momanyi was heard saying.
According to an eyewitness, the Toyota Landcruiser’s brakes failed, resulting in a crash.
"That vehicle lost its brakes and rammed into people. A boda boda rider was injured and rushed to Ekerenyo Hospital for treatment," a source disclosed.
Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam said that officers were probing the incident and a comprehensive report would be issued.
Borabu MP Ben Momanyi's statement after the accident
My attention has been brought to unfortunate viral incident in which one of the vehicles in my campaign trail knocked down one of our gallant supporters in our quest for Nyamira gubernatorial seat. I state as follows:
- Yes, it is true that one of the vehicles in my convoy, a Toyota Land Cruiser was involved in an accident at Nyaramba market within Borabu as we headed to Kebirigo center.
- The vehicle's brakes failed momentarily leading to the unfortunate incident which is making rounds on social media. The driver however, managed to take full control, thus avoiding possible catastrophic moments in this particular rally.
- While all this was happening, I was facing the crowd from the other side, consequently, denying me opportunity to get real time information about the incident. This explains why I carried on with my speech. The victim, was already up and I couldn't establish anything.
- However, as evidence from this video herein, I was briefed that one of our supporters, Bernard Mayaka, had been involved in the accident just within the site. I immediately instructed one of our staff member (Dan) to rush him to the hospital.
- That, at the hospital, the gallant soldier was treated and discharged. He even proceeded to Keroka where we had another huge rally, this time, not on his motorbike.
- The vehicle was immediately withdrawn from the caravan, taken to the garage for repair. It's still under repair to avoid such incidents in future.
- It's with sincere regret that some credible media houses and bloggers could not establish facts before going on air. One of my utmost responsibility is to ensure safety of my supporters and the general public.
- For fair judgment, the video below highlights some of the most fundamental moments in the incident. It's quite unfortunate that some individuals are hellbent to substitute facts with fiction. Action was taken immediately at the scene.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke