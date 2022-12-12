'Kuna Kuna' hitmaker leads list of artists to entertain at Jamhuri Day celebrations

The commission has listed diverse artists from diverse genres with a focus on patriotism and nationalism as well as culture.

“Kenya has a diverse cultural heritage, especially in music and the permanent presidential music commission is committed to ensuring its protection and development through quality productions such as during national celebrations,” the commission noted.

The list also entails seasoned musicians as well as new entrants, seasoned artists set to perform include, Chris Adwar, Atemi, Manasseh Shalom, Serro and Wambura Mitaru while ‘Kuna Kuna’ hit maker Brandy Maina, Ndovu Kuu, Jovial, Masauti, Faith Stan and Dufla Diligon will certainly entertain the younger generation of attendees.

“The songs fused both cultural and contemporary Kenyan Music. The cultural music focuses on five lyres from Kenya and the only harp from Kenya while the contemporary music focuses on patriotism and nationalism,” said the commission.

Others set to the event include comedian Njugush, music producer Motif Di Don and YouTuber Eve Mungai.

Besides the big names, the Nairobi Youth Talent Development Programme also has a list of artists that will be thrilling guests in the celebrations including, Kaka Mlezii, Catherine Muhia, Nicole Ogama, Patricia Yebei, Sheryl Faith, Jerry Ayimba, Christine Muthoni and Bradley Bett.

In Nairobi, the celebrations are expected to go on till December 16 as the Nairobi City Festival will officially commence at Uhuru Park.