Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

Authors:

Amos Robi

Ochido underwent counseling before his admission to the new school

Bravin Ochido, a Class 8 pupil who was captured on video having been punished severely for not scoring 400/500 marks on a school test has a reason to smile after he was admitted to a new school.

A report shared by Radio Mikayi said the former Nyamninia School pupil has joined Serve Progressive Academy in Sabatia, Vihiga County.

A well-wisher, Billy Muhongo came to the rescue of Ochido whom he took for counseling and mobilized friends to help Ochido settle in his new school.

Ochido who is a candidate in the upcoming national KCPE examination is, however, expected sit the exams from Nyamninia Primary School where he is registered.

Two teachers from his current school are expected to accompany him for the period of the examinations.

Ochido's case hit the limelight after a video emerged of him lamenting about having been seriously caned for not scoring 400 out of 500 marks in an internal school test.

In the video visible marks of strokes could be seen indicating how serious the situation was.

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha
Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

The video caught the attention of senior Ministry of Education officers who ordered the arrest of the involved teachers Paul Osogo and Maurine Otieno.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha condemned the incident saying it was savage for a teacher to cane a student to that extent urging the Teachers Service Commission (TSC)to take quick action on the teachers.

"The law as it stands doesn’t not permit a teacher to put a stick on a child, if I as a cabinet secretary cannot cane a child who do you think you are as an ordinary teacher to cane somebody’s child like that and for no reason. You want a child to score 400 would you score 400 if given the same test?" the CS retorted.

Amos Robi

