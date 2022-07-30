Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

A report shared by Radio Mikayi said the former Nyamninia School pupil has joined Serve Progressive Academy in Sabatia, Vihiga County.

A well-wisher, Billy Muhongo came to the rescue of Ochido whom he took for counseling and mobilized friends to help Ochido settle in his new school.

Ochido who is a candidate in the upcoming national KCPE examination is, however, expected sit the exams from Nyamninia Primary School where he is registered.

Two teachers from his current school are expected to accompany him for the period of the examinations.

Ochido's case hit the limelight after a video emerged of him lamenting about having been seriously caned for not scoring 400 out of 500 marks in an internal school test.

In the video visible marks of strokes could be seen indicating how serious the situation was.

The video caught the attention of senior Ministry of Education officers who ordered the arrest of the involved teachers Paul Osogo and Maurine Otieno.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha condemned the incident saying it was savage for a teacher to cane a student to that extent urging the Teachers Service Commission (TSC)to take quick action on the teachers.