Uhuru allocated highest exit package in Kenya's history [Details]

Denis Mwangi

Breakdown of Uhuru Kenyatta's Sh678 million retirement package

President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House.
President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House.

The National Treasury has granted former President Uhuru Kenyatta a substantial sum for his pension and retirement benefits for the current fiscal year, ending in June 2023.

The amount, which has been earmarked in President William Ruto's first supplementary budget, is a staggering Sh678.57 million and includes luxurious perks such as a fully furnished office, limousines, and salaries for a multitude of aides.

Out of this sum, Sh655.32 million will be used to furnish the former President's office, while a monthly pension of Sh1.95 million, amounting to Sh23.47 million, will be wired directly to his bank accounts.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, looks on as his successor, William Ruto, lifts a sword at his inauguration ceremony on September 13, 2022
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, looks on as his successor, William Ruto, lifts a sword at his inauguration ceremony on September 13, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The perks allocated to him also include Sh140 million for luxury vehicles, Sh162.49 million for trips within Kenya and abroad, as well as substantial sums for his aides' salaries, refreshments, car fuel and maintenance, and foreign travel.

This allocation makes Uhuru Kenyatta the recipient of the largest retirement benefits offered to a former President in Kenya, surpassing the amount granted to former President Mwai Kibaki, who received a sum of Sh94.26 million in his first full fiscal year after leaving office.

READ: President Ruto sacks 5 Uhuru-era appointees

Retired presidents are entitled to other privileges, which include a monthly house allowance, fuel, entertainment, and utilities, as well as a substantial entourage of personal assistants, secretaries, messengers, drivers, and bodyguards.

Retired Presidents are also entitled to a monthly pension equivalent to 80% of their pensionable salary, four vehicles, including two limousines, full medical cover, and a fully furnished office.

File image of Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM leader Raila Odinga
File image of Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, and ODM leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been granted Sh78.7 million to run his office while retired Vice-Presidents Moody Awori and Kalonzo Musyoka have received Sh43.1 million and Sh59.2 million, respectively.

In 2021, Kenyatta's retirement package was omitted from the budget, pointing to the former head of state’s desire to remain involved in politics after the end of his term in August 2022.

Former Treasury CS Ukur Yatani did not want to break provisions of the law that prohibit a retired president from holding office in a political party for six months following his or her resignation.

President Kenyatta was appointed as the chair of the Azimio la Umoja Council and will also serve as Jubilee Party leader for the next five years.

