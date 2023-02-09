Uhuru allocated highest exit package in Kenya's history [Details]

The amount, which has been earmarked in President William Ruto's first supplementary budget, is a staggering Sh678.57 million and includes luxurious perks such as a fully furnished office, limousines, and salaries for a multitude of aides.

Out of this sum, Sh655.32 million will be used to furnish the former President's office, while a monthly pension of Sh1.95 million, amounting to Sh23.47 million, will be wired directly to his bank accounts.

Pulse Live Kenya

The perks allocated to him also include Sh140 million for luxury vehicles, Sh162.49 million for trips within Kenya and abroad, as well as substantial sums for his aides' salaries, refreshments, car fuel and maintenance, and foreign travel.

This allocation makes Uhuru Kenyatta the recipient of the largest retirement benefits offered to a former President in Kenya, surpassing the amount granted to former President Mwai Kibaki, who received a sum of Sh94.26 million in his first full fiscal year after leaving office.

Retired presidents are entitled to other privileges, which include a monthly house allowance, fuel, entertainment, and utilities, as well as a substantial entourage of personal assistants, secretaries, messengers, drivers, and bodyguards.

Retired Presidents are also entitled to a monthly pension equivalent to 80% of their pensionable salary, four vehicles, including two limousines, full medical cover, and a fully furnished office.

Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been granted Sh78.7 million to run his office while retired Vice-Presidents Moody Awori and Kalonzo Musyoka have received Sh43.1 million and Sh59.2 million, respectively.

In 2021, Kenyatta's retirement package was omitted from the budget, pointing to the former head of state’s desire to remain involved in politics after the end of his term in August 2022.

Former Treasury CS Ukur Yatani did not want to break provisions of the law that prohibit a retired president from holding office in a political party for six months following his or her resignation.