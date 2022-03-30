British High Commission lists places to avoid in April

The advisory, released on Tuesday, March 29 by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), warns UK citizens that there have previously been terrorist kidnappings, as well as attacks.

FCO urged UK citizens in Kenya to remain vigilant and avoid the following areas:

Areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border

Eastern Garissa County (up to 20km north-west of the A3)

Mandera County (excluding Mandera West sub-county)

Lamu County (excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island)

Areas of Tana River County north of the Tana river itself (up to 20km north-west of the A3)

Within 15km of the coast from the Tana river down to the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) river.

The UK government further advised British citizens to be vigilant when visiting areas frequented by foreigners including hotels, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, sporting events, supermarkets, government buildings, airports and coastal areas including beaches.

The travel advisory, which was updated on Wednesday by the FCO, does not include safari destinations and beach resorts in the Coast.

Police assure Kenyans of security

The advisory coincides with the National Police Service statement assuring Kenyans of security as they prepare for an eventful month of April.

The statement issued by National Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, revealed that security has been enhanced due to the nature of events happening in April.

“April will be an event-packed month. Besides the ongoing KCSE examinations and heightened political activities experienced in the country, Muslims and Christian faithful are preparing to usher in the Holy month of Ramadhan and Easter Holidays, respectively.

“Preparations are also ongoing to host the African Rally Championship (ARC) to be held in Naivasha later in the month. All these activities compound the demand for enhanced security services,” Shioso noted.

Shioso explained that arrangements have been made to secure major urban areas including all critical infrastructure and places of interest.