RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

British High Commission lists places to avoid in April

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

April will be full of festivities; Ramadhan, Easter, Equator Rally and concerts

TOPSHOT - Kenyan security forces help people to escape after a bomb blast at DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on January 15, 2019. - (Photo by KABIR DHANJI/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Kenyan security forces help people to escape after a bomb blast at DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on January 15, 2019. - (Photo by KABIR DHANJI/AFP via Getty Images)

The British High Commission has issued a new travel advisory warning all its citizens against travelling to some parts of Lamu, Tana River, Mandera and Garissa counties due to heightened threat of terrorism.

Recommended articles

The advisory, released on Tuesday, March 29 by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), warns UK citizens that there have previously been terrorist kidnappings, as well as attacks.

FCO urged UK citizens in Kenya to remain vigilant and avoid the following areas:

  • Areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border
  • Eastern Garissa County (up to 20km north-west of the A3)
  • Mandera County (excluding Mandera West sub-county)
  • Lamu County (excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island)
  • Areas of Tana River County north of the Tana river itself (up to 20km north-west of the A3)
  • Within 15km of the coast from the Tana river down to the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) river.
A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secures an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. /REUTERS
A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secures an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. /REUTERS Pulse Live Kenya

The UK government further advised British citizens to be vigilant when visiting areas frequented by foreigners including hotels, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, sporting events, supermarkets, government buildings, airports and coastal areas including beaches.

The travel advisory, which was updated on Wednesday by the FCO, does not include safari destinations and beach resorts in the Coast.

The advisory coincides with the National Police Service statement assuring Kenyans of security as they prepare for an eventful month of April.

The statement issued by National Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, revealed that security has been enhanced due to the nature of events happening in April.

April will be an event-packed month. Besides the ongoing KCSE examinations and heightened political activities experienced in the country, Muslims and Christian faithful are preparing to usher in the Holy month of Ramadhan and Easter Holidays, respectively.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso at the podium during a past press briefing
Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso at the podium during a past press briefing Pulse Live Kenya

Preparations are also ongoing to host the African Rally Championship (ARC) to be held in Naivasha later in the month. All these activities compound the demand for enhanced security services,” Shioso noted.

Shioso explained that arrangements have been made to secure major urban areas including all critical infrastructure and places of interest.

The security agencies have also enhanced their surveillance and intelligence capabilities against suspicious individuals and organized gangs.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

British High Commission lists places to avoid in April

British High Commission lists places to avoid in April

Police Spokesperson assures Kenyans of security in event-packed April month

Police Spokesperson assures Kenyans of security in event-packed April month

Section of Kenyans who will pay more for electricity this month

Section of Kenyans who will pay more for electricity this month

DRC officially joins EAC, becomes most populous member country

DRC officially joins EAC, becomes most populous member country

KDF sign deal with Swedish company to provide soldier kits

KDF sign deal with Swedish company to provide soldier kits

Wanjigi reveals he doesn't check his bank account balance

Wanjigi reveals he doesn't check his bank account balance

Twins score same KCPE grades in 5 subjects

Twins score same KCPE grades in 5 subjects

Nairobi Majority Leader loses 4 family members in road accident

Nairobi Majority Leader loses 4 family members in road accident

Details emerge on how Maseno University student was slayed

Details emerge on how Maseno University student was slayed

Trending

Anonymous well wisher donates Sh57million in honour of Ken Okoth

St Lawrence University - New York, announces $500,000 gift to fund Ken Okoth Black American Music Project

How to check KCPE results via mobile phone

Education CS George Magoha during a tour of Kisumu and Vihiga counties

Wetangula addresses reports of visiting Raila's Karen home

Senator Moses Wetangula addresses reports of visiting Raila Odinga in Karen

Magoha announces Top 10 KCPE Candidates

Education CS George Magoha