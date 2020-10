Brother to the late Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi, Mr Kevin Ochieng, has won the Jubilee party nomination for the upcoming by-election.

Ochieng emerged as the winner after the party held primaries on Friday after flooring 10 other aspirants.

There had been uncertainty on his viability as a candidate for the ruling party due to what has been termed as "talking too much".

