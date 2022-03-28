Bruce Magata speaks after emerging best KCPE candidate

Speaking to the media shortly after Education CS George Magoha made the announcement Bruce’s father Jared said he had no idea that his son would emerge the best with 428 marks.

“I expected that he would perform well but I didn’t know he would emerge the best in the country,” a jubilated Jared said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he would like his son to secure a spot at Alliance High School which is his dream school.

“Aeronautical Engineering has been his dream…he is not so much into medicine,” Bruce’s father added.

In a separate interview. Bruce reaffirmed his father’s statement and said that he was elated to be the top student.

“I am extremely happy. That is all I can say. I really thank God for the results,” he said.

Stanley Otieno, another candidate who scored 426 marks said that he was grateful to God though he had aimed to be the best in the country.

“I was very hardworking and I put God first,” he said in a short statement.

Margaret Wanyonyi, the Headteacher of Makini School in Kisumu, which produced the second-best candidate, showered accolades on Momanyi Ashley Kerubo who scored 427 marks.

"We are very excited, she has worked very hard and we thank God for her. She is a very disciplined girl, very organised and God-fearing. She also worked very closely with her classmates and her teachers. God has paid her for her effort and she is a very humble girl.

"The journey has been very tough taking into account that they had to stay home for 9 months. Ashley is a bright girl but works very hard. Every time she does an exam, she is very keen to go to the teacher to find out why did I fail this question and where did I go wrong," she said.

Top Students