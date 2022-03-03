Bungoma High School defends Sh3M gate, says students asked for it

Principal Enock Andanje outlined that students had asked for a new gate. The school principal added that with the school located in the middle of a town, the gate also provided ample security.

“We had an open forum where we discussed with students how to contain some of these issues and one of the suggestions that came from students was that we come up with a modern gate and also fence the school,” he stated.

Andanje said that students had complained, pointing out that the nearby primary school had a better gate than theirs.

The gate includes washrooms for guests and a cell which according to the school administration will be for detaining crime suspects before handing them over to the police.

Andanje further justified that the gate will help in preventing the penetration of illicit items into the school, which have been the root of many of the school's unrests.

Western Region Director of Education Stephen Barongo lauded the project saying it was a good move and other schools should follow suit.

“We are very impressed with the move by the principal of this school to come up with such a fantastic initiative of ensuring that the school gets a modern gate. Other schools should also emulate this,” he remarked.

The school’s principal revealed the funding for the gate came from parents who contributed Sh2,000 each and said part of the funds will go into improving the school’s perimeter wall adding that with more well-wishers the school could be fenced all around.