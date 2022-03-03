RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Bungoma High School defends Sh3M gate, says students asked for it

Amos Robi

The school's principal says parents contributed Sh2,000 each for the project

Bungoma High School Gate Photo credits/Isaac Wale/NMG

Bungoma High School administration has defended a recent project which saw the school put up and launch a gate estimated to have cost Sh3 million.

Principal Enock Andanje outlined that students had asked for a new gate. The school principal added that with the school located in the middle of a town, the gate also provided ample security.

“We had an open forum where we discussed with students how to contain some of these issues and one of the suggestions that came from students was that we come up with a modern gate and also fence the school,” he stated.

Andanje said that students had complained, pointing out that the nearby primary school had a better gate than theirs.

The gate includes washrooms for guests and a cell which according to the school administration will be for detaining crime suspects before handing them over to the police.

Students outside Bungoma school gate Image credits Tony Wafula

Andanje further justified that the gate will help in preventing the penetration of illicit items into the school, which have been the root of many of the school's unrests.

Western Region Director of Education Stephen Barongo lauded the project saying it was a good move and other schools should follow suit.

“We are very impressed with the move by the principal of this school to come up with such a fantastic initiative of ensuring that the school gets a modern gate. Other schools should also emulate this,” he remarked.

The school’s principal revealed the funding for the gate came from parents who contributed Sh2,000 each and said part of the funds will go into improving the school’s perimeter wall adding that with more well-wishers the school could be fenced all around.

"If we can get funding from well-wishers, we will be able to put up a perimeter wall around the rest of the school," he stated.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

