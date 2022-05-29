RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wetangula explains defending Bungoma seat despite 30% Kenya Kwanza stake

Amos Robi

Wetangula said his decision was not out of selfish gains but for the benefit of the party

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has explained why he is defending his Senate seat despite the promise of Speaker's job if the Kenya Kwanza coalition clinches victory in the August 9, 2022 polls.

Speaking after submitting his papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for clearance, Wetangula said he was not after personal gain.

“Many have asked why am defending my seat despite getting a 30% in the Kenya Kwanza government, I am not looking for personal gain the shares we have gotten in the Kenya Kwanza agreement will be distributed in the government,” Wetangula said.

Wetangula said his clearance would now give him ample time to undertake national campaigns for the Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer William Ruto.

Dr William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County
“We have cleared this step and I will now move to focus on the national campaigns for our Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto,” Wetangula said.

The Bungoma senator further expressed optimism in Kenya Kwanza coalition winning the hearts of the Western region saying the Azimio coalition had been rejected in the Western bloc.

“Yesterday you all saw the Azimio team walking in Bungoma stressed with no one to listen to them. They should know that Bungoma is fully under Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza power deal allocates Musalia Mudavadi the Chief Cabinet Secretary while Wetangula will get to lead the National Assembly as speaker slot if Ruto clinches the presidency in August.

Deputy President William Ruto with Kenya Kwanza partner Moses Wetangula in past event
The two leaders, must, however, deliver at least 70 percent of the Western region's votes, to secure the positions.

Wetangula's clearance pits him off against Lawrence Sifuna , Charles Ngome, Rev Herman Kasili and Jacob Machacha who all eye the Bungoma senate seat.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

