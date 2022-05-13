RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested [Photo]

Denis Mwangi

The bus driver suspected he was carrying criminals

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has reported the arrest of two suspects who were arrested in a Busia-bound bus after the driver made a detour to the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

According to a statement from the DCI, the bus driver sped towards Mazingira Complex and came to a screeching halt at the gate manned by officers.

It all started when the driver of the 62-seater coach picked travellers destined to the border town at the Machakos Country Bus Station, at around 11 pm.

The Machakos Country Bus Terminal in Nairobi
The Machakos Country Bus Terminal in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

However, as the bus was negotiating the globe cinema roundabout, the driver suspected that some of the passengers were smoking marijuana inside the bus.

He switched on the lights only for his fears to be confirmed when he saw a thin wisp of smoke straggling above the heads of passengers occupying the back seats, from the rearview mirror.

Immediately, the driver who was intending to take Uhuru highway to Waiyaki Way detoured to Murang’a road and sped towards Kiambu road headed to DCI headquarters.

Officers manning the gate recalled hearing the reverberating noise of a speeding bus advancing towards the gate from Muthaiga direction, as the driver shifted gears in quick succession going over the bumps erected a few metres to our headquarters. When the bus finally stopped, officers manning the majestic entrance to the Mazingira complex approached the bus to establish what was happening,” read part of the statement from the DCI.

The driver informed the officers that some travellers on board were smoking marijuana in total disregard for the rest of the passengers including women and children.

DCI Headquarters, Nairobi
DCI Headquarters, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The detectives who were joined by the orderly officer and a standby team of elite undercover agents conducted a thorough body search on all the passengers who were in the Busia bound bus and found two suspects with the prohibited substance.

The first suspect Kennedy Mekemi, had concealed two rolls close to his privates while the second suspect Lenox Abuoga had concealed a half-smoked joint inside a matchbox.

The two were booked at DCI headquarters for being found in possession of narcotics, as the officers allowed the rest of the passengers to continue with the rest of the journey.

DCI commends the action taken by the driver of bus registration number KBR 628B, owned by Kitale Shuttle Company. The actions were heroic and are to be emulated by other drivers in the public transport sector,” the statement concluded.

Denis Mwangi

