Jimi Wanjigi causes drama after being denied clearance to vie for president [Video]

Wanjigi, who presented his document to the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati was told he did not have a degree.

Chebukati said that Wanjigi did not present a degree certificate as required by law and instead submitted transcripts.

The Safina party presidential aspirant also provided a letter confirming that he was due to graduate from Daystar University in December.

The IEBC also established that Wanjigi did not meet the requirement to have 2,000 signatures from 24 counties.

Chebukati noted that the presidential aspirant failed to submit a full list from one county.

Wanjigi's agents challenged Chebukati's decision to lock out the Safina candidate arguing that the IEBC had cleared Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane whom he claimed presented the same letter from the university.

However, the chair said he would not address matters regarding an candidate who was not present, directing the businessman-cum-politicians to seek redress from the disputes resolution committee.

However, Wanjigi grabbed the mic from his agent and addressed Chebukati, warning the IEBC chair that he would not get away with it.

"It is very clear what is going on. There is an elimination process that is being decided somewhere else. You cannot apply different rules to different people and if this is the intention then I fear greatly for the coming election," Wanjigi said.

"We have been in touch with this commission. We even had a pre-nomination conference with your people. We were told all the documents are in order. We are privy of a previous candidate being passed on the same documentation (education) as we have presented and we were told it is okay.

"You used that discretion on another candidate but you don't want to use it on me. I want to say categorically hear that there is an elimination going on because some people don't want to see me on the ballot and you will not get away with it. This is a country of laws and adheres to the constitution," Wanjigi cautioned before Chebukati tried to cut short his improptu addresss.