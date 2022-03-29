RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wanjigi reveals he doesn't check his bank account balance

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The billionaire was answering questions about his wealth

Jimi Wanjigi
Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has said that he doesn’t know how much wealth he has, explaining that it is against African tradition.

Recommended articles

Wanjigi was speaking at an interview with NTV’s Salim Swaleh who asked the Safina party presidential aspirant if he was ready to disclose his wealth.

The businessman is known to be a billionaire but the true extent of his worth is yet to be established.

He has often been seen in top of the range cars in addition to owning a fortress in the flush Muthaiga suburbs constructed for Sh1 billion.

Jimi Wanjigi's house in Muthaiga
Jimi Wanjigi's house in Muthaiga Pulse Live Kenya

He also has two children who attend the Institute Le Rosey in Geneva Switzerland.

The Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland is not your average type of school. The learning institution is popularly known as “School of Kings” for its royal and distinguished alumni and is said to be the World’s most expensive private school where the annual tuition fee (including boarding) goes for $113,000 (Sh15 million).

In our African society, a man who owns cows is not allowed to count the number of cattle he owns. It is a taboo.

"Just in the same way, I do not look at my bank account balance to check how much money I have. I also do not look at the value of land that I own. That is a practice of western countries," Wanjigi dodged the question.

He did, however, emphasise that the most essential thing for him is that his family's needs are met.

Politician Jimi Wanjigi with Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai
Politician Jimi Wanjigi with Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai Pulse Live Kenya

"I am just an ordinary Kenyan. I have two children and as a family, they have a roof over their heads, food to eat. I account myself lucky as many people lack even food.

"So let us not focus on how much money someone has rather on ways we can be able to assist those who lack," the businessman said.

Wanjigi, who is vying for president on a Safina party ticket said his administration would bring fresh ideas, unlike his competitors who have served in the government for years.

You cannot use the same strategies and expect different results. They have been in power and the results are the poor quality of life we have now. They should now exit so that we can have a fresh pair of hands,” Wanjigi explained.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wanjigi reveals he doesn't check his bank account balance

Wanjigi reveals he doesn't check his bank account balance

Twins score same KCPE grades in 5 subjects

Twins score same KCPE grades in 5 subjects

Nairobi Majority Leader loses 4 family members in road accident

Nairobi Majority Leader loses 4 family members in road accident

Details emerge on how Maseno University student was slayed

Details emerge on how Maseno University student was slayed

Bruce Magata speaks after emerging best KCPE candidate

Bruce Magata speaks after emerging best KCPE candidate

16 boda boda riders released after Forest road incident

16 boda boda riders released after Forest road incident

Magoha announces Top 10 KCPE Candidates

Magoha announces Top 10 KCPE Candidates

Ezekiel Mutua appointed CEO of MCSK

Ezekiel Mutua appointed CEO of MCSK

How to check KCPE results via mobile phone

How to check KCPE results via mobile phone

Trending

Anonymous well wisher donates Sh57million in honour of Ken Okoth

St Lawrence University - New York, announces $500,000 gift to fund Ken Okoth Black American Music Project

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Karua expresses displeasure with NTV news anchor's questions

How to check KCPE results via mobile phone

Education CS George Magoha during a tour of Kisumu and Vihiga counties

Wetangula addresses reports of visiting Raila's Karen home

Senator Moses Wetangula addresses reports of visiting Raila Odinga in Karen