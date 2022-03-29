Wanjigi reveals he doesn't check his bank account balance

Wanjigi was speaking at an interview with NTV’s Salim Swaleh who asked the Safina party presidential aspirant if he was ready to disclose his wealth.

The businessman is known to be a billionaire but the true extent of his worth is yet to be established.

He has often been seen in top of the range cars in addition to owning a fortress in the flush Muthaiga suburbs constructed for Sh1 billion.

He also has two children who attend the Institute Le Rosey in Geneva Switzerland.

The Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland is not your average type of school. The learning institution is popularly known as “School of Kings” for its royal and distinguished alumni and is said to be the World’s most expensive private school where the annual tuition fee (including boarding) goes for $113,000 (Sh15 million).

“In our African society, a man who owns cows is not allowed to count the number of cattle he owns. It is a taboo.

"Just in the same way, I do not look at my bank account balance to check how much money I have. I also do not look at the value of land that I own. That is a practice of western countries," Wanjigi dodged the question.

He did, however, emphasise that the most essential thing for him is that his family's needs are met.

"I am just an ordinary Kenyan. I have two children and as a family, they have a roof over their heads, food to eat. I account myself lucky as many people lack even food.

"So let us not focus on how much money someone has rather on ways we can be able to assist those who lack," the businessman said.

Wanjigi, who is vying for president on a Safina party ticket said his administration would bring fresh ideas, unlike his competitors who have served in the government for years.