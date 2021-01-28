The body of a prominent businessman has been recovered two days after he was reported missing.

In what appears to have been a gruesome murder, the body had deep panga cuts which are believed to have caused his death.

The remains of the Wajir businessman identified as Mzee Abdullahi Yussuf (Qaaf) were discovered dumped near Lake Yahuud in Wajir town.

Eldas MP Dr Adan Keynan mourned the deceased, expressing his shock at the violent murder.

"I take this time to mourn and share my sympathies with the family, friends and the entire Wajir business fraternity for the indispensable loss as authorities take up the matter to unravel those behind the heinous act," he stated.