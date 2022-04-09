RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Chiloba says CA did not not issue orders for fresh SIM registration of all customers

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022
Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba has claimed that mobile network service providers are out to make it look like he is the cause of long queues witnessed over recent weeks.

Accusing the telecoms of creating a crisis, he stated: "They want to make it look like it's a problem created by Chiloba."

Reporting that he felt harassed by the network service providers, Mr Chiloba clarified that CA did not order Kenyan SIM cardholders to re-register their phone numbers.

"The mobile service providers want to make it look like it’s the Communications Authority of Kenya that has come up with the directive that all Kenyans must be re-registered on their database.

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba during the launch of Kuza Awards 2022 on April 8, 2022. Kuza Awards are an accolade for broadcasters.
"They want to make it look like it's a problem created by Chiloba. They want to expose me to blackmail, but I'm telling them that I'm unfazed... The Communications Authority did not order the telecommunications companies to register all SIM card holders afresh," he stated.

The Director-General conveyed that a number of Kenyans had raised concerns over having a photograph taken for the SIM registration.

Chiloba now says it is not required by the government regulator.

"The major complaint we have had is the requirement of photo. The 2015 regulations don’t anticipate we shall take your photo," he stated, adding: "The concerns raised by people on the process are legitimate, but we must be honest whether we understand what is at stake. Ensure that by 15th April 2022 your SIM card is duly registered."

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

