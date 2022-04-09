Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

Accusing the telecoms of creating a crisis, he stated: "They want to make it look like it's a problem created by Chiloba."

Reporting that he felt harassed by the network service providers, Mr Chiloba clarified that CA did not order Kenyan SIM cardholders to re-register their phone numbers.

"The mobile service providers want to make it look like it’s the Communications Authority of Kenya that has come up with the directive that all Kenyans must be re-registered on their database.

Pulse Live Kenya

"They want to make it look like it's a problem created by Chiloba. They want to expose me to blackmail, but I'm telling them that I'm unfazed... The Communications Authority did not order the telecommunications companies to register all SIM card holders afresh," he stated.

Photograph not a requirement of SIM registration - Chiloba

The Director-General conveyed that a number of Kenyans had raised concerns over having a photograph taken for the SIM registration.

Chiloba now says it is not required by the government regulator.