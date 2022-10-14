SIM Deactivation: Hope for Kenyans whose cards will be switched off

Liston Kirui the Assistant Director of Telecoms Licensing and Compliance at CA said that Kenyans will still be able to re-register their lines.

However, the process of reactivating a deactivated SIM card will have more steps.

Pulse Live Kenya

“SIM registration is a continuous process. Operators are not going to stop the exercise because of the 15th October deadline. We expect them to continue with the process.

“After the 15th October deadline, subscribers whose lines will have been deactivated will still have an opportunity to re-register. Of course, they will have more to do after being deactivated,” he said in a statement shared by the regulator.

The deadline had initially been scheduled for April 15, 2022, but the Communications Authority extended the date to October 15.

As of August 30, 2022, 15 million mobile subscribers had not registered their SIM cards.

Safaricom registered the highest number of registered subscribers at 42.53 million representing 80% of their customers.

Airtel was second with 17.04 million registered SIM cards representing 72.7% of their subscribers while Telkom was third with 1.24 million registered subscribers which is 36.3% of their total customer base.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Communications Authority estimated that Kenya’s SIM subscriptions stood at 64.67 million.