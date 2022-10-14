RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

SIM Deactivation: Hope for Kenyans whose cards will be switched off

Denis Mwangi

The Communications Authority of Kenya has offered a lifeline to Kenyans whose SIM cards will have been deactivated after the deadline lapses on Saturday.

A Kenyan using a mobile phone
A Kenyan using a mobile phone

The Communications Authority of Kenya has offered a lifeline to Kenyans whose SIM cards will have been deactivated after the deadline lapses on October 15, 2022.

Read Also

Liston Kirui the Assistant Director of Telecoms Licensing and Compliance at CA said that Kenyans will still be able to re-register their lines.

However, the process of reactivating a deactivated SIM card will have more steps.

A photo of a SIM card
A photo of a SIM card Pulse Live Kenya

SIM registration is a continuous process. Operators are not going to stop the exercise because of the 15th October deadline. We expect them to continue with the process.

After the 15th October deadline, subscribers whose lines will have been deactivated will still have an opportunity to re-register. Of course, they will have more to do after being deactivated,” he said in a statement shared by the regulator.

The deadline had initially been scheduled for April 15, 2022, but the Communications Authority extended the date to October 15.

As of August 30, 2022, 15 million mobile subscribers had not registered their SIM cards.

Safaricom registered the highest number of registered subscribers at 42.53 million representing 80% of their customers.

READ: Everything you need to know on April 15 deadline for SIM cards

Airtel was second with 17.04 million registered SIM cards representing 72.7% of their subscribers while Telkom was third with 1.24 million registered subscribers which is 36.3% of their total customer base.

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba
Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba Pulse Live Kenya

The Communications Authority estimated that Kenya’s SIM subscriptions stood at 64.67 million.

As of August, over 200,000 SIM cards had been deactivated after CA found out they were registered with wrongful identification details.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

SIM Deactivation: Hope for Kenyans whose cards will be switched off

SIM Deactivation: Hope for Kenyans whose cards will be switched off

Police report reveals 7 fresh details on Ida Odinga's bodyguard's death

Police report reveals 7 fresh details on Ida Odinga's bodyguard's death

Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot dead near Raila's home

Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot dead near Raila's home

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Governor Cheboi nominates late DG's son as his deputy

Governor Cheboi nominates late DG's son as his deputy

What fine? Treasury responds to reports Kenya defaulted on China loan

What fine? Treasury responds to reports Kenya defaulted on China loan

Sonko comes to rescue of woman tortured in Saudi Arabia [Videos]

Sonko comes to rescue of woman tortured in Saudi Arabia [Videos]

DPP on the spot after cases against politicians were withdrawn mysteriously

DPP on the spot after cases against politicians were withdrawn mysteriously

DP Gachagua jets out for 1st international duty [Photos]

DP Gachagua jets out for 1st international duty [Photos]

Trending

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

Wreckage of Party on Wheels bus that crashed along the Meru-Nanyuki

Driver's last words seconds before Party on Wheels bus crashed

Citizen TV studio

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Winnie Odinga, the last born daughter to Raila Odinga

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter