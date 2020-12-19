Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has announced that the Cabinet will go for recess beginning Tuesday 22 December to January 3rd 2021.

“IT IS notified for the general information of the public that the 2020 End of Year Cabinet Recess will commence on Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020 and end on Sunday, 3rd January, 2021,” read the statement.

Kinyua directed that during the Recess; scheduled presidential engagements will continue as planned, as well as the Calendar of the National Security Council (NSC) and the National Security Council Advisory Committee (NSAC)

The Cabinet, Cabinet Committees and Technical Committees will not have any engagements unless directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta for urgent business.

Members of Cabinet will be allowed to take leave from office, subject to the prior approval of the President, except for those who are members of the National Security Council and National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus.

In the announcement, Joseph Kinyua noted that the 2021 Cabinet Calendar and Agenda will focus more Kenya's Covid-19 Recovery Efforts by spearheading recovery and resurgence strategies for the enduring benefit of Kenya.