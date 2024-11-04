The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Denis Mwangi

As of 2024, the population of African immigrants in the U.S. reached 2.4 million

Collage of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Collage of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

With U.S. elections fast approaching on November 5, many African immigrants are eager to understand their rights and responsibilities when it comes to voting and whether they can vote for either Republican candidate Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Recommended articles

Questions often arise about eligibility, the naturalisation process, and dual citizenship considerations.

Here’s an in-depth guide to help clarify these crucial details.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images. NATALIE BEHRING/AFP via Getty Images.
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images. NATALIE BEHRING/AFP via Getty Images. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Under U.S. federal law, voting rights are exclusively for U.S. citizens, either by birth or through naturalisation.

This restriction means that African immigrants in the United States must become U.S. citizens to participate in federal, state, or local elections.

Individuals who are lawful permanent residents (green card holders) or have other visas cannot legally vote until they acquire U.S. citizenship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consequences of voting without citizenship are severe. According to the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, those caught could face fines, jail time, or even deportation.

It’s important for non-citizens to understand that even registering to vote without the proper status can have long-lasting repercussions on their immigration process.

READ: Step-by-step breakdown of U.S. presidential election, how winner is decided

Gaining the right to vote in the U.S. involves completing the naturalisation process. Here’s a breakdown of the key steps:

ADVERTISEMENT

Permanent Residency (Green Card)

The journey to citizenship begins with obtaining a green card, which allows immigrants to live and work in the U.S. indefinitely.

Residency Requirement

Immigrants must generally have lived in the U.S. as green card holders for at least five years (or three years if married to a U.S. citizen).

Application for Naturalisation

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligible residents must file Form N-400, Application for Naturalisation, with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Biometrics Appointment

Applicants are required to attend a biometrics appointment for fingerprinting and background checks.

Civics Test and Interview

Applicants must pass a civics test covering U.S. history and government and attend an interview with a USCIS officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oath of Allegiance

The final step is taking the Oath of Allegiance, at which point individuals become U.S. citizens and gain full voting rights.

It’s crucial for immigrants to ensure they meet all requirements and understand that any discrepancies in the process can delay their citizenship.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.Matthew Hatcher/AFP via Getty Images
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.Matthew Hatcher/AFP via Getty Images Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Many African countries, such as Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana, allow their citizens to hold dual citizenship.

This means that once they become naturalised U.S. citizens, they can retain their original nationality while also enjoying U.S. citizenship benefits.

Dual citizens can vote in elections in both countries, provided they adhere to the regulations set by each nation.

However, dual nationality can come with obligations. For instance, Kenyan dual citizens must declare to the Kenyan government after acquiring a second nationality.

ADVERTISEMENT

African immigrants face unique hurdles when it comes to understanding and exercising their voting rights.

Misinformation is a significant challenge, with many individuals misled by myths about voting eligibility.

There are also fears of mistakenly jeopardising one’s immigration status or facing legal issues due to confusion about voting laws.

To combat this, various advocacy groups and community organisations provide resources to educate African immigrant communities.

Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump Former US President Donald Trump Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

These initiatives focus on voter education, helping immigrants distinguish between rights reserved for citizens and those extended to permanent residents.

In summary, only naturalised U.S. citizens have the right to vote in U.S. presidential elections.

It’s crucial for African immigrants to verify their eligibility and ensure they understand the legal requirements before voting for either Republican candidate Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Everything you need to know about the 7 states that will decide the US presidency

Everything you need to know about the 7 states that will decide the US presidency

Kalonzo: Why Ruto will not win reelection in 2027

Kalonzo: Why Ruto will not win reelection in 2027

Eugene Wamalwa outlines 5 reasons for ditching Azimio as DAP-K announces exit

Eugene Wamalwa outlines 5 reasons for ditching Azimio as DAP-K announces exit

Gachagua receives overwhelming welcome in 1st public appearance & message to MPs

Gachagua receives overwhelming welcome in 1st public appearance & message to MPs

Manhunt launched for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Kasarani

Manhunt launched for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Kasarani

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya

The late Willis Ayieko

Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Supreme Court upholds parts of Finance Act 2023, declares sections unconstitutional

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success