Following months of extensive consultations between technical teams from Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo, a bilateral agreement was signed between the two countries, even as DRC joined the EAC.
How Kenya's agriculture deal with DRC was made possible
Kenyan farmers have a reason to smile after the deal was signed on April 8, witnessed by Uhuru and his DRC counterpart Tshisikedi
Headed by Agriculture CAS Anne Nyaga on behalf of Kenya, and special envoy to the President of the DRC, Professor Serge Tshibangu, the two heads of delegations led the process from start to end, on behalf of their respective governments.
The bilateral agreement will greatly benefit local farmers.
The DRC is the world’s largest French-speaking nation by population, with nearly 100 million citizens, and therefore creates a large and diverse market for a lot of Kenya’s crop and livestock.
Kenya signs deal to access market for agricultural produce in DRC
With the Ministry of Agriculture seeking to continually find new markets for local farmers, the DRC presents a new and unique opportunity, as a nation trying to rebuild following its first successful peaceful transfer of power since independence in 2019.
Some of the key areas of cooperation covered by the agreement include crop development and promotion, agricultural and livestock research, animal health and production.
Other areas are fisheries, aquaculture and Blue Economy, marketing of agricultural commodities as well as promotion of youth in agriculture programmes such as 4K clubs.
The signing of the MoU between the two countries took place on Friday at State House, Nairobi.
The Ministry of Agriculture, led by CAS Anne Nyaga from the Kenyan delegation, held a high-level meeting with Professor Serge Tshibangu, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi's appointed representative in the discussions ahead of the signing.
Present at the Thursday meeting which sealed the deal were the ambassador of Kenya to the DRC, George Masafu, and the Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC Christophe Lundula, Minister of Agriculture Desire M’zinga Burihanze, the Minister DRC for Fisheries and Livestock, and the DRC Minister for Regional Integration.
