5 church members dead, 9 injured in tragic accident

The accident involved a vehicle that was ferrying women from St. Peters Gaitega, of Cathedral Parish of the Catholic Diocese of Murang’a who were returning from a national prayer rally when tragedy struck at Mahiga Meeru.

Among the dead was the driver and Catholic Women Association (CWA) members who had attended the National prayer meeting at the Subukia’s Marian Shrine Friday evening.

Survivors were rushed to Nyahururu County and Referral Hospital and other nearby hospitals.

Lucy Wanjiku and Jecinta Njeri who were among the survivors recounted that the driver of the ill-fated 14-seater vehicle attempted to avoid colliding head-on with a trailer heading in the opposite direction when the accident happened.

According to the survivors, the speeding trailer’s brakes appeared to have failed with its driver losing control of the vehicle.

Good Samaritans and emergency rescue service crew rushed to the scene and ferried the injured to hospital.

Nyandarua County Woman Representative Faith Gitau was among those who responded to the tragedy.

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the accident.

A number of tragic road accidents have been reported this year with many lives lost as pressure mounts on all stakeholders to play their part and reverse the trend.

Earlier in the week, 17 people died in an accident involving a bus operated by Super Metro.

he statement conveyed the unfortunate news that one of their buses, operating on the Kampala-Nairobi route, was involved in the accident before Awasi along the Kisumu-Nairobi highway.

"As the Super Metro family, we would like to inform the public that it's so unfortunate that one of our buses plying the Kampala-Nairobi route was involved in an accident before Awasi along Kisumu, Nairobi highway.

"We would wish to convey a message of condolences to the families that have lost their beloved ones and quick recovery to those who are in the hospital. In our thoughts and prayers," the statement read.