The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

5 church members dead, 9 injured in tragic accident

Charles Ouma

The vehicle that was ferrying the church members from a national prayer rally at Subukia’s Marian Shrine collided head-on with a trailer

The scene of the road accident at Mahiga Meeru area, along the Nyahururu-Nyeri road on Saturday evening
The scene of the road accident at Mahiga Meeru area, along the Nyahururu-Nyeri road on Saturday evening

Five people were confirmed dead with nine others rushed to hospital following a grisly accident along the Nyahururu-Nyeri road on Saturday evening.

Recommended articles

The accident involved a vehicle that was ferrying women from St. Peters Gaitega, of Cathedral Parish of the Catholic Diocese of Murang’a who were returning from a national prayer rally when tragedy struck at Mahiga Meeru.

Among the dead was the driver and Catholic Women Association (CWA) members who had attended the National prayer meeting at the Subukia’s Marian Shrine Friday evening.

Survivors were rushed to Nyahururu County and Referral Hospital and other nearby hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucy Wanjiku and Jecinta Njeri who were among the survivors recounted that the driver of the ill-fated 14-seater vehicle attempted to avoid colliding head-on with a trailer heading in the opposite direction when the accident happened.

According to the survivors, the speeding trailer’s brakes appeared to have failed with its driver losing control of the vehicle.

The scene of the road accident at Mahiga Meeru area, along the Nyahururu-Nyeri road on Saturday evening
The scene of the road accident at Mahiga Meeru area, along the Nyahururu-Nyeri road on Saturday evening Pulse Live Kenya

Good Samaritans and emergency rescue service crew rushed to the scene and ferried the injured to hospital.

READ: Governor Nyong'o poses 4 questions after tragic Kisumu accident that killed 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyandarua County Woman Representative Faith Gitau was among those who responded to the tragedy.

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the accident.

A number of tragic road accidents have been reported this year with many lives lost as pressure mounts on all stakeholders to play their part and reverse the trend.

Earlier in the week, 17 people died in an accident involving a bus operated by Super Metro.

he statement conveyed the unfortunate news that one of their buses, operating on the Kampala-Nairobi route, was involved in the accident before Awasi along the Kisumu-Nairobi highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As the Super Metro family, we would like to inform the public that it's so unfortunate that one of our buses plying the Kampala-Nairobi route was involved in an accident before Awasi along Kisumu, Nairobi highway.

A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County.
A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County. A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County. Pulse Live Kenya

"We would wish to convey a message of condolences to the families that have lost their beloved ones and quick recovery to those who are in the hospital. In our thoughts and prayers," the statement read.

A few days earlier, a several people, including Radio Africa Group journalist Dickens Wasonga died in an accident at Mamboleo area of Kisumu.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chebukati has a right to become Chief Justice – Mudavadi answers Raila

Chebukati has a right to become Chief Justice – Mudavadi answers Raila

Autopsy reveals cause of Form 1 Kilungu Boys High School student's death

Autopsy reveals cause of Form 1 Kilungu Boys High School student's death

5 church members dead, 9 injured in tragic accident

5 church members dead, 9 injured in tragic accident

Ruto mourns Namibia's President Hage Geingob with glowing tribute

Ruto mourns Namibia's President Hage Geingob with glowing tribute

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

Karen Nyamu’s sponsorship deal for 17 needy students that has impressed Kenyans

Karen Nyamu’s sponsorship deal for 17 needy students that has impressed Kenyans

Details of the luxury cruise ship, MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa with 2500 tourists

Details of the luxury cruise ship, MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa with 2500 tourists

National schools directed to collect fees via e-citizen as government issues deadline

National schools directed to collect fees via e-citizen as government issues deadline

Why High Court acquitted Rael Nyakerario who was accused of gouging out Baby Sagini's eyes

Why High Court acquitted Rael Nyakerario who was accused of gouging out Baby Sagini's eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Larry Madowo, President William Ruto and Emmanuel Talaam

Larry Madowo's savagely replies Ruto's press secretary in public spat

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Governor Nyong'o poses 4 questions after tragic Kisumu accident that killed 17

Police IG Japhet Koome and DCI Mohamed Amin at Shakahola Forest

Details of DCI's new specialised team to deal with femicide

Explosions were reported a few minutes after midnight on Thursday today at a gas plant near Skyline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi .

Embakasi explosion: Gov't announces free rent & cash transfers for affected families