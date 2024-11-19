The sports category has moved to a new website.

Catholic church rejects Ruto's millions, sends message to politicians

Amos Robi

The Archdiocese reiterated that fundraisers and church gatherings should not be turned into platforms for political rhetoric.

Archbishop Philip Anyolo
Archbishop Philip Anyolo
  • The Church will refund donations made by political leaders and has taken a stance against turning church gatherings into platforms for political rhetoric
  • This decision follows concerns over political interference and emphasises the Church's neutrality and integrity
  • The Church has also emphasised the need for political leaders to address national issues

The Archdiocese of Nairobi has taken a firm stance against political donations in adherence to directives issued by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB).

This follows a statement by the KCCB on November 14, 2024, urging the Church to maintain its neutrality and integrity in light of growing concerns over political interference.

In a public announcement dated November 18, 2024, the Archdiocese revealed its decision to refund donations made by political leaders during a service at Soweto Catholic Church on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

The Catholic Church has long discouraged the use of worship spaces for political self-promotion.

President William Ruto presenting a donation to Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki during a past service
President William Ruto presenting a donation to Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki during a past service President William Ruto presenting a donation to Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki during a past service Pulse Live Kenya

READ: ACK leaders join Catholic bishops in criticising gov't, highlights key failures

The Archdiocese reiterated that fundraisers and church gatherings should not be turned into platforms for political rhetoric.

"Politicians are urged to refrain from turning the pulpit into a stage for political rhetoric, as such actions undermine the sanctity of worship spaces," the statement read.

The bishops emphasised that the Church must remain a neutral entity to effectively serve as a space for spiritual growth and community guidance.

In line with this directive, the Church announced it would refund donations made by various leaders.

These included Sh200,000 donated by the Nairobi Governor and Sh600,000 contributed by the President to the parish choir and Parish Missionary Council (PMC).

President William Ruto speaking in Embu during the consecration of Bishop Peter Kimani at the Embu Catholic Archdiocese on November 16.
President William Ruto speaking in Embu during the consecration of Bishop Peter Kimani at the Embu Catholic Archdiocese on November 16. President William Ruto speaking in Embu during the consecration of Bishop Peter Kimani at the Embu Catholic Archdiocese on November 16. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Watch Embu residents express displeasure during President Ruto’s speech

Additionally, Sh2 million donated by the President for the construction of the Fathers' house will also be returned.

Furthermore, the Church has declined the President’s promise of Sh3 million for the same construction and the donation of a parish bus.

"These funds will be refunded to the respective donors. Politicians are most welcome to attend Church for their spiritual nourishment, but they are encouraged to do so as ordinary Christians," the statement added.

The Church also cited the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill 2024, which requires permits for any form of public fundraising.

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops issue press statement criticising President William Ruto's government
Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops issue press statement criticising President William Ruto's government Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops issue press statement criticising President William Ruto's government Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyans pile pressure on Catholic Church to reject Ruto's Sh5.3M donation

The Archdiocese deemed the donations in violation of this law and reaffirmed the need for the Church to avoid any actions that could compromise its independence.

The statement further called on political leaders to prioritise addressing national issues raised by the KCCB, such as corruption, human rights violations and over-taxation

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

